Ross: Broncos 'don't look like a good football team' despite 2-1 start

Yahoo Sports Videos

Shenanigans were all the rage in Week 3 of the NFL season, as a memo was sent out to all 32 teams warning personnel to treat the Microsoft Surface tablets with respect after Tom Brady broke two in Week 2. The Bills vs. Dolphins game featured a butt fumble sequel (appropriately named the butt punt), awful clock management and an unhinged tantrum from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Lions running back Jamaal Williams was flagged for a touchdown celebration right out of a Key & Peele sketch and Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in what should be an epic event.