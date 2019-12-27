Ross Blacklock leaving TCU for NFL Draft

Defensive lineman Ross Blacklock won’t be returning to TCU for the 2020 season because he’ll be pursuing an NFL career instead.

Blacklock announced his intention to enter the NFL draft on Friday. He joins wide receiver Jalen Reagor in players opting for the draft rather than returning for another season with the Horned Frogs.

Blacklock had 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for TCU this season. He had 27 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks during the 2018 season, which was the only other one he played at the collegiate level.

Players have a few more weeks to decide if they want to forego their remaining college eligibility and enter the draft. The NFL will finalize the pool of underclassmen entering the draft on January 21.