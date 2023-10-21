Ross beats Bowling Green

The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Which potent NFL squad will deliver the most fantasy points on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7?
Verstappen had a pole-winning lap deleted for exceeding track limits.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast detailing new allegations around Jim Harbaugh in Michigan football, in which the NCAA is investigating the team illegally sending advance scouts to steal signs and gain other competitive advantages.
Michigan football is under a second NCAA investigation, this time for allegedly violating rules related to sign-stealing.
Jorge Martin analyzes how the Atlanta Falcons are deploying Bijan Robinson and runs down other players for this week's Rookie Report.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
Sleepers took off in Week 6. Will it happen again in Week 7 with so many teams on bye? Here's Scott Pianowski's list of underrated lineup options.
"I literally had no feeling in my legs for four days. I couldn't walk for four or five days." Mecole Hardman said Thursday.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
How they got from Neyland Stadium to … well, everywhere is quite the story.
The Aces held on in a wild fourth quarter on Wednesday night to win their second straight WNBA title.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
Play sheets for the Broncos and Cowboys were broadcast to everyone last week.
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.
Penix is at -145 to win while no other player has better than 10-to-1 odds.