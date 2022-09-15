Ross, Baldinger discuss points of emphasis in Seahawks-49ers Week 2 matchup
NFL Network's Marc Ross and Brian Baldinger discuss points of emphasis in Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup.
NFL Network's Marc Ross and Brian Baldinger discuss points of emphasis in Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup.
Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams will have surgery on his injured quad and will miss the rest of the regular season, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.
Torn quad ends season for Seahawks' Jamal Adams
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory?
Losing in Week 1 doesn't necessarily mean you're in for a long season.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.
A former NFL running back is convinced the Patriots' recent struggles remove Bill Belichick from the GOAT conversation.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
The internet noticed a less-than-flattering Jason Kelce play during the Eagles' Week 1 win vs. Detroit, and the veteran center has some thoughts on the play. By Adam Hermann
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Scott Pianowski shares some names who could surprise in Week 2 lineups, including Carson Wentz being back on the fantasy radar.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top running back plays. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top receiver plays. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
The Eagles on Wednesday lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to the Lions. By Reuben Frank