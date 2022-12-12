Ross: 49ers 'will go a long way' with Purdy at QB if their defense keeps up at this rate
NFL Network's Marc Ross discusses the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy.
The Seahawks have a short week because of their Thursday game against the 49ers and that may make it too difficult for running back Ken Walker to get back into the lineup. Walker injured his ankle in Week 13 and he did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers as a result. During an [more]
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
With just four weeks left in the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are somehow still searching for their identity
Samuel clearly didn't intend to run the man over. But he'd like to have the step-over back.
Brandon Aiyuk, Charvarius Ward and other 49ers players reacted to Deebo Samuel's injury on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
WATCH: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith officially names Desmond Ridder as the starting QB
The Philadelphia Eagles will be without punter Arryn Siposs indefinitely after he suffered a leg injury and was carted off against Giants after trying to advance a blocked punt
Stroud's apparent dismissal of Howard before finishing third for the 2022 Heisman Trophy got the attention of the college football world.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were getting tests done at Stanford Hospital.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are streaking toward the NFL playoffs as the hottest teams in the league.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
After a historic performance Sunday, Brock Purdy shared a special moment with his head coach in the 49ers' locker room.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.