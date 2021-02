TheWolverine.com

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball standout Moe Wagner is playing a key role in the surging Washington Wizards' success over the last week and a half. The Wizards are actually 4-17 on the year when Wagner plays less than 20 minutes and 4-0 when he sees more than 20 minutes of action. While head coach Scott Brooks has not committed to Wagner being his starting center for the long haul, he is impressed with the way he's handled himself through a year in which his minutes have gone down and he's missed games while in COVID-19 protocols.