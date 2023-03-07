Rosenthal: Seems like 'Packers are ready to move on' from Aaron Rodgers

The Guardian

The New York Jets have been in talks with the Green Bay Packers and their four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers about a potential trade, according to ESPN. The 39-year-old’s future in the NFL is unclear, and he has not said whether he intends to stay with the Packers, look for a new team or retire in the coming months. Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, who must give him permission before he can talk to other teams.