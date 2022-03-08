Rosenthal: Russell Wilson trade is 'something different than anything we've seen in the NFL'

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NFL Network's Ian Rosenthal: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson trade is 'something different than anything we've seen in the NFL'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories