Rosenthal: Raiders' release of John Brown baffles me
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal discusses the Las Vegas Raiders releasing wide receiver John Brown. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Raiders' defensive end just keeps on making history!
Colts add 15 players to the practice squad.
Which players did enough this preseason to earn a spot on the prestigious Touchdown Wire All-Preseason Team?
Did Mac Jones develop faster than the Patriots anticipated? Here's one interesting take from a former team exec.
Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is headed for the injured reserve list. That word came from Colts General Manager Chris Ballard on Wednesday and it didn’t come as a great surprise since we already knew that Hilton is set to miss multiple weeks with a neck injury. Ballard did have some new information to share [more]
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing fullback Ben Mason, a former Baltimore Ravens fifth-round draft pick, to their practice squad.
There were some recognizable names that were among the cuts when all NFL teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters.
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
There were four quarterbacks on the Patriots' active roster yesterday. There is one after today.
The #49ers saw three players they waived scooped up by other teams.
Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.
There were a few surprises on the San Francisco 49ers' initial 53-man roster.
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]
Dak Prescott has a new backup. The Cowboys have claimed quarterback Will Grier off waivers, a day after the Panthers released him. Grier joins Cooper Rush as the two quarterbacks behind Prescott on the Cowboys’ depth chart. A 2019 third-round draft pick of the Panthers, Grier spent two years in Carolina but didn’t play much. [more]
The New York Giants have been awarded three players off of waivers including linebacker Quincy Roche.
The Packers signed 16 players to the practice squad on Wednesday. All 16 were with the team during training camp.
There’s going to be another running back hitting the open market. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are waiving running back Royce Freeman. The team needs a couple of roster spots after claiming defensive back Mike Ford and running back Nate McCrary off waivers on Wednesday. Freeman and Phillip Lindsay combined to make [more]
The Jets have already made a pair of waiver wire pickups, including Quinnen Williams' brother. Keep track of Gang Green's claims here: