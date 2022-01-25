Rosenthal: Joe Burrow should be feeling confident going into title game vs. Chiefs
In this article:
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Joe BurrowAmerican football quarterback
NFL Network's Greg Rosenthal discusses how Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow should be feeling confident going into title game vs. Kansas City Chiefs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network