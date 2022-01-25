Rosenthal: Joe Burrow should be feeling confident going into title game vs. Chiefs

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    American football quarterback

NFL Network's Greg Rosenthal discusses how Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow should be feeling confident going into title game vs. Kansas City Chiefs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network