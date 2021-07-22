Rosenthal: Four players who'll make a leap in 2021

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Five years ago, quarterback Paxton Lynch signed a four-year, $9.476 million contract with the Broncos. He’s currently getting far less than that in Saskatchewan. Via Justin Dunk of 3downnation.com, Lynch will receive a salary of only $65,000 from the Roughriders in 2022. He also gets $3,600 for housing, $200 for each game in which he’s [more]