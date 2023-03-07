Breaking news:

Giants reach 4-year, $160M deal with Daniel Jones, franchise tag Saquon Barkley

Rosenthal: Five teams that'd be in on Lamar Jackson if QB hit free agency

NFL Network's Greg Rosenthal lists five teams that'd be in on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson if the QB hits free agency(Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Commanders, Bucs)

