Rosenthal explains his all-time Super Bowl QB rankings
Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus have been busy filling out their staffs at Halas Hall.
The NFL seems to go through a major scandal every other year. The newest one has the potential to blow all the previous ones out of the water.
Here is what you need to know about the expected new Giants OC Mike Kafka.
There are quite a few NFL teams that could be interested in acquiring veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers this offseason.
A 49ers fan is in a medically induced coma after an apparent attack outside SoFi Stadium at the NFC title game
After shifting responsibilities within the offensive staff at the bye week, the Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The move was expected after head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties, which led to an increase in offensive production. Detroit has not made any formal announcement [more]
New England lost an assistant coach to Las Vegas Wednesday.
It’s natural for some to call for a Julius Randle trade. Here’s why the New York Knicks shouldn’t do it...
Tuesday's unexpected post-practice battle between Florida State's Jermaine Johnson and Kentucky's Darian Kinnard capped off a great first day.
The Saints have a handful of players whose contracts aren't up just yet, but who should be considered for extensions ahead of schedule:
Mike Kafka worked closely with Patrick Mahomes the past four seasons.
If the Houston Texans are looking to bolster the pass rush, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key could be an option in free agency.
We'll have to wait a little longer for Alex Ovechkin's return to the all-star stage.
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will have a second interview with the Dolphins this week. He and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel are believed to be the leading candidates to replace Brian Flores. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones “selfishly” hopes to keep Moore. “I think the world of Kellen, and that’s why we want [more]
Harbaugh responds after failed interview with the Vikings.
Denver Broncos executive John Elway said former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores' allegations about him were "false and defamatory"
The NFL has a fire burning. The NFL’s media conglomerate is fanning the flames. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that “he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.” The league initially declared that Flores’s claims [more]
As Aaron Rodgers figures out where his career will unfold in 2022, a new potential suitor has entered the picture. On Tuesday, Jared Stillman of 102.5 The Game in Nashville reported that the Packers quarterback has purchased land and is in the process of building a house in Franklin, Tennessee. A suburb of Nashville. Home [more]
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he [more]
Brian Flores and his attorneys asserted during their media tour Wednesday that they have evidence to support Flores’ allegation that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss to lose games in 2019, when Ross prioritized snagging a high draft pick.