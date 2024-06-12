Rosenior unlikely to be next Sunderland head coach

It being widely reported that Liam Rosenior is unlikely to become Sunderland's next head coach.

The former Hull City boss is apparently keen to assess his options following interest from Burnley despite recent talks with the Black Cats.

Rosenior's move to Wearside isn't completely ruled out but could depend on Burnley's own head coach search - a familiar feeling for Sunderland fans in the past 114 days of not having a permanent boss.

Sunderland lost out on Will Still to Lens and a number of other rumoured candidates have ended up at other clubs too.

Last week, Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus released a statement saying an appointment was 'imminent.'

