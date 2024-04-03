Rosenborg pre-season friendly announced

[Getty Images]

Manchester United have announced they will travel to Norway to face Rosenborg at the Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim for their first match of pre-season before the 2024-25 season.

The fixture against the 26-time Norwegian champions in July will be the first meeting between the two sides for 30 years.

United and Rosenborg have never met in an official competitive game but played each other in friendlies in the 1990s and 1970s.

The club's Football Director, John Murtough, said: "Everyone at Manchester United is pleased to be returning to Norway for the opening match of our pre-season campaign, renewing the special relationship which exists with our huge support base in Scandinavia.

"It’s surprising that these two clubs have never met competitively, and not for over 30 years in pre-season, making this a rare opportunity to see United taking on the most successful team in Norwegian football as we begin our preparations for the 2024-25 season."