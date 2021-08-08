ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action – COIN

The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 2021 offering (the “Offering”), of the important September 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Coinbase securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Offering you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Coinbase class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2127.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Coinbase class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2127.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com



Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that...

  • Woman sues McDonald's after complaining that a cheeseburger advert was so irresistible it caused her to break her fast during Lent

    Ksenia Ovchinnikova said she was trying to abstain from eating meat when she spotted a McDonald's burger ad, which made her give in to temptation.

  • Dillard's (DDS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Dillard's (DDS) closed at $174.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.74% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Energy Stocks That Crushed Earnings This Season

    Earnings season is nearing an end as most energy companies have reported their second-quarter results. Three that impressed our contributors were BP (NYSE: BP), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Reuben Gregg Brewer (BP): European integrated energy major BP, formerly known as British Petroleum, was an ugly stock to own in 2020.

  • Norwegian cruises challenges Florida passenger vaccine law

    Norwegian Cruise Line asked a federal judge Friday to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

  • Mike Richards' legal past comes back to haunt him as 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig looms

    With 'Jeopardy!' executive producer Mike Richards in the lead to replace the game show's late host Alex Trebek, lawsuits filed during his 'Price Is Right' years resurface.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Activision Blizzard scandal a ‘watershed moment’ for women in the gaming industry

    California’s legal action could mark step towards fixing culture of harassment, experts say Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout in Irvine, California, on 28 July. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock For women at Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most famous video game companies, showing up to work meant navigating near daily episodes of humiliation, sexual harassment, and even physical abuse, according to a bombshell lawsuit that has prompted a reckonin

  • Nokia’s Return to Blue-Chip Technology Status May Finally Happen

    Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is a leading firm in the telecommunications equipment industry. Its network business garners revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software and services. Nokia’s technology segment licenses its patents to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. And NOK stock is international — the Finland-based company operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers. Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com F

  • AMC Entertainment’s Earnings Are Coming. Cinemark’s Results Are a Hopeful Sign.

    Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said the recovery of the broader cinema business progressed faster than expected.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • ATVI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

    NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Intersect ENT, Inc. Buyout

    WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect”) (NASDAQ GM: XENT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Intersect’s agreement to be acquired by Medtronic, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Intersect’s shareholders will receive $28.25 in cash for each share of Intersect common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visi

  • Texas Freight Forwarder Files Bankruptcy

    Trucking, logistics, and airfreight companies are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after a Texas freight forwarder filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week. Atlantic Worldwide Shipping LLC of Houston filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday. In its filing, the freight forwarder lists its assets as between $100,000 and $500,000 and its liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The company states that it has up to

  • Colorado mine owner seeks US compensation over 2015 spill

    The owner of an inactive southwestern Colorado mine that was the source of a disastrous 2015 spill that fouled rivers in three Western states has sued the U.S. government, seeking nearly $3.8 million in compensation for using his land in its cleanup. Todd Hennis claims the Environmental Protection Agency has occupied part of his property near the Gold King Mine but hasn't compensated him for doing so since the August 2015 spill, The Durango Herald reported. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Hennis argued that the EPA's actions have violated his Fifth Amendment rights to just compensation for public use of private property.

  • Amid lawsuit, China's Tencent to review kids' use of WeChat

    China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, said it would review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features after the government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by initiating a lawsuit against the company for failing to do enough to protect young users. The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium” and cited examples of students playing Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game for hours. The lawsuit filed Friday by Beijing prosecutors against a Tencent subsidiary complains the company infringes the “legitimate rights and interests of minors” but didn’t explain how.

  • SEC Brings Charges in its First Case Involving Securities & DeFi

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged a pair of men for their part in making millions off fraudulent offerings. The case has already been settled.