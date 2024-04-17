Rose Zhang hires new instructor ahead of first 2024 LPGA major, the Chevron Championship

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Rose Zhang tells Golfweek that has a new instructor ahead of the 2024 Chevron Championship.

Todd Anderson, director of instruction at the PGA Tour’s Performance Center at TPC Sawgrass, has stepped in to help one of the LPGA’s hottest young stars.

George Pinnell has guided Zhang for the better part of a decade, and the pair knew this day would eventually come once she got out on tour. Pinnell runs a successful academy in Rowland Heights, California, and that responsibility along with some health issues keeps him from being able to travel as much as Zhang might need.

“George is probably going to Wilshire next week,” said Zhang of the tour’s next stop. “We’re still so close. He’ll be a mentor. He’s seen my swing for the past nine years.”

Zhang’s best friend from high school, Nicole Zhang, recently joined Pinnell’s coaching staff.

Rose said Anderson came recommended by her team and the pair met for the first time at TPC Sawgrass earlier in the year. Anderson also attended Capitol One’s The Match. They’ve mostly worked on short game and putting so far and are still getting a feel for each other. Anderson also works with Billy Horschel, whom Zhang met during her initial visit.

“He’s is very straightforward, which I appreciate,” said Zhang of Anderson. “He has a very genuine passion for helping players get better. And he’s very open-minded, so he’s not exactly very egocentric and is willing to hear what you feel and what your thoughts are. So that open mindedness helps a lot. Because, for me, I think it’s important for the player to understand what he or she is doing. And the coach aids to that.”

Zhang has two top-10 finishes in four LPGA starts and recently wrapped up her winter quarter at Stanford. She’s currently taking a break from classes.

