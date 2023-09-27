Rose, Woods have important home games Saturday

Sep. 27—Both Vigo County small-college football teams will play significant home games at exactly the same time Saturday.

Rose-Hulman will welcome Anderson to its campus for the Engineers' annual homecoming contest at Cook Stadium, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m. It also will be both teams' Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener for 2023.

Rose, which had the NFL equivalent of a bye last weekend, went 1-2 in its nonconference matchups. Anderson is 0-3 overall.

"We are excited to start HCAC play," Rose-Hulman coach Jeff Sokol told the Tribune-Star. "Homecoming is always a special time on campus and everyone is excited for all the events and especially the game."

The Engineers have been led by speedy senior wide receiver Jailen Hobbs (23 receptions for 399 yards and seven TDs), senior quarterback Miguel Robertson (703 yards and nine touchdowns passing), senior running back Grant Ripperda (181 yards rushing with one TD) and sophomore linebacker Marshall Koch (22 tackles).

Mount St. Joseph was the coaches' preseason pick to repeat as conference champion. The Lions, who went 2-1 in pre-HCAC matchups, will visit Rose for the last game of the regular season Nov. 11.

Also at 2 p.m. Saturday, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will play host to Fontbonne at West Vigo High School's Jay Barrett Field for a Midwest Sprint Football League (MSFL) clash.

In the Pomeroys' two road games prior to this week, they've dominated Calumet College of St. Joseph 28-10 and Oakland City 59-0.

"We are very pleased with how we have started the season in all phases," SMWC coach Blaine Powell assessed. "Offensively, we have been able to develop a really effective running game so far and have been able to pass when we have needed to. We're very pleased with how physical our offensive line has played. They have controlled the line of scrimmage in both of our games.

"Defensively, we have been pleased with our effort and getting guys to the ball. We have played really well vs. the run and pass so far to start the season."

SMWC has been paced by junior QB Jeremiah Tosky (280 yards and two TDs passing along with 103 yards rushing for three additional TDs), junior running back Keandre Jones (200 yards rushing with a pair of TDs), sophomore wide receiver Devron Johnson (four catches for 113 yards), freshman defensive end/linebacker Di'lon Harvey (12 tackles) and sophomore defensive back Kerry Lacey (two interceptions).

Powell oozed praise for how Tosky has performed in 2023.

"He has done a great job running our offense and has made big plays throwing and running," said the second-year SMWC coach, who guided the Pomeroys to the inaugural MSFL championship in 2022.

Also worth noting, freshman running back Derron Hazzard — a former Riverton Parke standout — contributed two touchdowns (one running and one receiving) in last Saturday's rout of Oakland City.

Although the Pomeroys hope to have their own stadium to play in someday, Powell won't complain about playing their home games at Jay Barrett Field, which is not a far drive from the SWMC campus.

"We are really looking forward to playing in front of our home fans this week," Powell emphasized. "Always nice to play at home."

Fontbonne, also 2-0 in the MSFL, is tied with The Woods and Bellarmine for first place early in the season.

"They lead the league in several passing categories and have a really good defense," Powell said of the Griffins from St. Louis. "We are looking forward to the challenge. Should be a really good game."