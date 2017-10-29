Rose wins HSBC Champions in stunning comeback over Johnson

SHANGHAI (AP) — Justin Rose posed with the trophy from the balcony high above the 18th green at Sheshan International, a moment that didn't seem possible.

He started the final round eight shots behind Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world.

"The beginning of the day, I was playing for second," Rose said.

The HSBC Champions turned into a shocker in Shanghai when Johnson went into the PGA Tour record books for all the wrong reasons.

Instead of becoming the first player to win three World Golf Championships in one year, he tied a record for losing the largest lead in the final round. Six shots clear of the field, Johnson didn't make a single birdie on a wild, wind-blown Sunday for a collapse that even Rose didn't see coming.

Only when he saw a leaderboard behind the 14th green and realized he was three shots behind did Rose think he might have a chance. He got up-and-down with a tough bunker shot for birdie. He made a 10-foot par save at the 15th to stay in the game. He birdied the next two holes.

As Rose was signing for a 5-under 67, he looked up and saw Johnson's last hope for eagle on the 18th tumble off the side of the green and into the water.

"It's the kind of day you certainly don't expect," Rose said after his two-shot victory. "It's the kind of a day you hope for — dream for — but a lot of things need to go your way in order for a day like today to happen, coming from eight shots behind, especially going against a player like DJ."

Johnson certainly did his part. He shot 77, his highest final round with the lead since an 82 at Pebble Beach in the 2010 U.S. Open.

"I just could never get anything going and didn't hole any putts," Johnson said. "It was pretty simple."

It was simply stunning.

Johnson matched the record for losing a six-shot lead, most recently by Sergio Garcia at Quail Hollow in 2005, most famously by Greg Norman in the 1996 Masters.