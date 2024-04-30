Rose Walk rounds out Rose Festival

Apr. 30—THOMASVILLE — As the festivities of the Thomasville Rose Festival came to a close, the Rose Walk finished off the races. In the early morning of Saturday, April 27, walkers from all over flocked to Thomasville to participate in the final event of the Rose City Run and Walk.

The 2024 overall winner was Hans Hassell, who won the event last year. Hassell may have been walking, but he was moving quickly. He finished with a time of 25:46, almost nine minutes ahead of the second place finisher. The Thomas County male winner was Jack Chastain, who finished with a time of 34:46 and took forth overall.

The female winner was Thomasville's own Jeana Mayhall, who finished with a time of 34.03 and took second place overall. The Thomasville women were all over the female category as four of the top five women to finish were from Thomasville. In fact, Thomas County was well represented, with seven of the top ten finishers being from Thomas County.

Multiple businesses participated in the event, with Archbold Memorial Hospital winning the award for most competitors in the 500 and over category.

The City of Thomasville won the 350-499 category, Oil Dri won the 200-349 category and the Thomasville YMCA won the 25-99 category.

The oldest female to compete was Janice Cooke and the oldest male competitor was Charles Gee. Pursuit Aerospace won the Archbold Wellness Trophy and Jerger Elementary School won the Thomas County School award.