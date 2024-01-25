Rose men lose to Manchester

Jan. 24—Rose-Hulman lost to Manchester 67-52 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball Wednesday night inside Hulbert Arena.

The Spartans snapped the Engineers' five-game winning streak, which dropped their records to 8-10 overall and 6-5 in the HCAC.

Miles McGowen led Rose, recording his sixth double-double of the season, with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Harry Weston added 12 points.

After being down 20-18, the Spartans ended the first half on a 15-2 run to take a 33-22 halftime lead. The Engineers battled back to cut the deficit to 53-48 after a made free throw by Weston with six minutes remaining.

Manchester would hold off the Engineers comeback, ending the game with a 14-4 run.

Rose-Hulman will travel to face Transylvania on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.