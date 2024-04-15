Rose-Hulman plans $5 million Sports and Recreation Center expansion

Apr. 15—Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is planning a $5 million expansion to its Sports and Recreation Center to provide additional facilities to meet the rising need for athletic and student recreation services.

The addition to the east end of the building, overlooking Cook Stadium, is planned to have two floors with seven offices, a locker room, an expanded storage area, and a dedicated recruiting room for intercollegiate athletics.

There will also be a large room with flexibility for hosting large group meetings or student recreational/fitness activities.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed by spring 2025.

"Since opening in 1997, the Sports and Recreation Center has stood as a beacon of excellence among small-college athletic facilities, inspiring numerous others to follow its model," said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.

"Today, we are excited to elevate our legacy with this expansion, ensuring our current and future student-athletes, coaches, and administrators continue to have access to state-of-the-art facilities that match their ambition and drive for success."

The Sports and Recreation Center served 312 student-athletes and 18 varsity sports in 1997. Today, 27 years later, Rose-Hulman's 20 sports have more than 600 student-athletes and several more head and assistant coaches, along with additional support staff.

"Our coaches and support staff have shown remarkable dedication and ingenuity, maximizing every opportunity to support our student-athletes," said Erik Hayes, vice president for student affairs and dean of students. "Their efforts have solidified our position as consistent contenders for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Commissioner's Cup, showcasing our all-around athletic excellence. These expansions will only build on their efforts and enhance the experiences of our outstanding students."

The dedicated recruiting room will further enhance sports teams' efforts to showcase how athletics compliments the academic experience for a college that has been ranked No. 1 for undergraduate engineering education for 25 years, Hayes said.

The new large flexible room within the expansion will provide greater versatility in scheduling fitness classes — like the campus' popular yoga, spin, and Pilates classes —so that they can be more conducive to students' busy daily schedules.

The Princeton Review ranked Rose-Hulman at No. 9 in the nation in 2020 for being a college where "Everyone Plays Intramural Sports" and among the top 25 for Best Athletic Facilities, based upon student surveys.

Each school year, the Sports and Recreation Center hosts nearly 800 intramural activities involving more than 1,000 participants from more than 375 student teams and individual competitors.