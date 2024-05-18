Rose City Rollers’ juniors team dominates season, eyes championship win

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland’s all-star adult roller derby team isn’t the only Rose City Rollers team fighting to take home a championship win this year.

The Rosebuds national juniors team for 12- to 18-year-olds has won nine out of its first 10 games of the season.

The Rosebuds national travel team started in 2009. This season, Rose City added a regional Rosebuds team to compete closer to home.

Ella Hull, also known as Jawbreaker, is 13 and started roller derby two years ago.

“I love playing a contact sport, just like being able to hit people without consequences,” Jawbreaker said with a laugh.

