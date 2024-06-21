Rose Capital East beats Rose Capital West 12-7 in District 10 tournament elimination game

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was an all-Tyler battle in Thursday night’s District 10 little league tournament elimination game at Golden Road Park.

Rose Capital East slugged its way past Rose Capital West 12-7 and the East all stars are moving on to play Lufkin Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. in Lufkin.

If Lufkin beats Rose Capital East Saturday then Lufkin wins District 10, but if Rose Capital East beats Lufkin then both teams will play in the “if necessary” District 10 title game Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at Golden Road Park.

The link to the District 10 tournament bracket can be found here.

