Rose Bowl: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Ohio State vs. Washington

It's the Granddaddy of Them All with Ohio State and Washington squaring off in the 2019 Rose Bowl. And the Bay Area's NFL teams will be watching in Southern California.

Here's who 49ers and Raiders fans need to watch in the battle of the Pac-12 and Big Ten:

Taylor Rapp, S (Washington)

Washington cornerback Byron Murphy is the top prospect for the Huskies, but there's almost no way he will be available for the 49ers or Raiders. Rapp, however, should be and could fit either team.

The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back does a little bit of everything. Over his three years at Washington, he has totaled 168 tackles (8.5 for loss), six sacks, seven interceptions, six passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

He was named to Pro Football Focus' First-Team Defense for his 2018 campaign:

Watch his next-level closing speed in action:

❗️One of the most impressive defensive plays I saw in 2018:



⚡️Washington's Taylor Rapp tracking down this Boundary Pin & Pull all the way from his Strong Safety Postion!



This dude is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/0P4J2Yv60j







— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) December 20, 2018

The 49ers and Raiders could both use a tone setter like Rapp. He should be available late in the first round or on Day 2 and looks like someone that could play right away as a rookie.

Parris Campbell, WR (Ohio State)

Campbell looks like the kind of offensive player that is taking over the NFL. His skill set has The Draft Network calling him the next "NFL X-Factor."

His analysis from the outlet shows how he can be put in space at the next level like Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Tyreek Hill. In the modern NFL offense, Campbell can line up in the slot or even in the backfield.

Parris Campbell Back For 1 More Year! Going to be exciting! pic.twitter.com/GCT40Qr2Tl — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) January 12, 2018

While he doesn't fit the 49ers' need of a bigger receiver, Campbell can be a fun weapon for Jon Gruden's offense. The Raiders' head coach loves checkdown passes, but imagine instead a short pass before to showcase his blazing speed.

At Ohio State, Campbell has just under 2,000 yards from scrimmage for his career and 16 touchdowns. He's also averaged over 30 yards per kickoff return.

Here's how 49ers and Raiders fans can watch Ohio State play Washington in the Rose Bowl:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN



