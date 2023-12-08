Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl tickets are soaring to ridiculous levels for College Football Playoff

The Rose and Sugar Bowls have been set as part of this year's College Football Playoff, and tickets to both are a scalding hot commodity.

Michigan will be playing Alabama in the familiar Rose Bowl in Pasadena, whereas Washington plays Texas in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. All four fan bases are expected to travel well, and that's reflected in the ticket prices for the games.

While the Huskies make their first appearance in the Sugar Bowl and the Longhorns makes their fifth, Michigan is making its 21st Rose Bowl appearance and Alabama is making its eighth (and seventh in Pasadena, due to the relocation of the 2021 iteration).

This year's College Football Playoff semifinals are setting records for college football bowl games, likely partially because of the teams involved and partially because of the fact it's the four-game playoff as we know it. The field will expand to 12 next season.

Rose Bowl ticket prices for Alabama vs. Michigan

Per Forbes, Rose Bowl tickets are still going for over $500 and up to $4,400. The average ticket price sits at just over $1,000. Tickets to the Sugar Bowl are going for even more, averaging $1,145 with a get-in price of $605. The most expensive tickets are north of a whopping $13,000.

The staggering prices are reflective of a myriad of factors, including fanbases of teams playing, prestige of the games themselves, and the fact two of the teams are undefeated.

Alabama vs. Michigan betting odds

Michigan is currently favored over Alabama, per BetMGM, with an edge of -1.5. The Wolverines enter the game 13-0 as Big Ten champions, against Alabama, which is coming off a signature win against Georgia.

The moneyline is razor thin, with Michigan at -120 and Alabama at +100. It should be a nail-biter of a game, hence the hefty get-in price.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl tickets are soaring to ridiculous levels for CFP