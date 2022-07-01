Rose Bowl Rumble: USC and UCLA leave Pac-12 for Big Ten

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Two Pac-12 powers shocked the college football world on Thursday as the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are headed to the Big Ten. What does this move spell for the Pac-12? Will the SEC counter and add more teams as well? Come join us in an hour plus of group therapy as we get through another massive shift in the sport we love.

