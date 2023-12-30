Rose Bowl: Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs. Michigan

In a couple of days, Nick Saban will lead No. 4 Alabama into the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Jim Harbaugh and No. 1 Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal showdown in Pasadena.

Alabama enters the matchup with a 12-1 record and SEC champs while the Wolverines come in as the top dog in the country with a perfect 13-0 record and the Big Ten champions.

Alabama and Michigan are two of the most historic programs in college football and the latest chapter of the matchup between legendary programs will have a spot in the national championship up for grabs.

As the anticipation continues to build, here are the staff predictions for the Rose Bowl matchup between Alabama and Michigan.

Season Standings

Michigan (-1.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall AJ Spurr Alabama 8-5 Alabama 11-2 Stacey Blackwood Alabama 9-4 Alabama 12-1 Sam Murphy Alabama 7-6 Alabama 12-1 Brody Smoot Alabama 8-5 Alabama 12-1

AJ Spurr

The Wolverines have yet to face an offense as explosive as Alabama’s. Jalen Milroe has continued to improve and silence all of his naysayers this season. Though Michigan’s defense is a force to be reckoned with, I believe Tommy Rees and the Crimson Tide are up for the challenge. On the defensive side of the ball for Alabama, there aren’t any noticeable issues. Their biggest battle will be at the line of scrimmage with running back Blake Corum. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy shouldn’t be a problem unless the Tide secondary somehow collapses. It ends in a one-possession game in favor of Nick Saban’s squad.

Alabama 34, Michigan 23

Stacey Blackwood

I have thought about this game from every angle imaginable but I always find myself giving Alabama the advantage. For one, Nick Saban is the head coach and you could argue this is his most impressive coaching job while at Alabama. Secondly, Michigan has not faced a collection of talent like this all season long. Jalen Milroe presents a different challenge altogether and this Crimson Tide team has taken on a different type of mentality where they always feel disrespected.

Alabama almost feels like a team of destiny. Like fate has brought them here and the job is not finished yet.

But that type of thinking can muddy the waters. Let’s look at it from a simpler standpoint. Alabama has the better coach and a more complete roster and seems to be peaking at the right time. Give me Bama.

Alabama 37, Michigan 20

Brody Smoot

Alabama has waited years for this exact opportunity to avenge its most recent loss in the CFP to Georgia. The Crimson Tide have the opportunity to do what most people thought they could not do in 2023-2024 — win a national title. While Michigan is a good team, they have not seen competition nor the talent level that they will see on Monday, January 1st. Alabama just has more firepower and overall talent on both sides of the ball than Michigan does. Alabama will be playing with something to prove and working to ‘Let All Naysayers Know’. I like Alabama big in this one.

Alabama 35, Michigan 17

Sam Murphy

Alabama has been dominant against the Big Ten under the guidance of Nick Saban, and with a month to prepare it’s hard to see that changing this go around. Alabama has won six straight CFP semi-finals while Michigan has lost six straight bowl games. The Michigan defense hasn’t seen a player anywhere near as dynamic as Jalen Milroe and he could be in for a really nice afternoon.

Alabama 41 Michigan 21

