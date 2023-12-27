Rose Bowl adds drone show to postgame festivities following Michigan football vs. Alabama

The advancements in modern technology have reached college football's biggest stage and will be on display following Michigan football's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Alabama.

The Rose Bowl partnered with Sky Elements Drone Shows to add to the pageantry of the illustrious bowl matchup with its first-ever drone show above the field during the post-game trophy presentation. The drone show will consist of 450 synchronized drones moving in unison against the backdrop of the fresh night sky in Pasadena.

“We are thrilled to be part of The Pasadena Tournament of Roses at the iconic Rose Bowl Game," Sky Elements Drone Shows' chief pilot Preston Ward said in a statement. "Our team has crafted a one-of-a-kind drone show experience that will add a magical touch to the celebration, creating a visual masterpiece that complements the excitement of The Granddaddy of Them All.”

The drone show will be a "synchronized dance" between the unmanned flying objects centered around the celebration of the New Year and the long history of the Rose Bowl. According to Sky Elements, a drone light show company based out of Texas that does shows around the world, drone shows are the future of "aerial entertainment" as a replacement for fireworks.

Recently, Sky Elements had a massive Christmas drone show, using over 1,500 drones to project holiday icons stretching stories into the sky.

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. Jan. 1. The average college football game takes around 3½ hours, meaning the drone show should begin sometime after 8:30 p.m following the conclusion of the game.

