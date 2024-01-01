Rose Bowl 2023: Michigan vs. Alabama predictions, odds for CFP semifinal game

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) during practice Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Carson, Calif. Michigan is scheduled to play against Alabama on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff.

Months, hundreds of practices, a dozen games, and a conference championship have led to this: No. 1 Michigan taking on No. 5 Alabama in the 2023 Rose Bowl. The two programs meet in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the sixth time ever.

The top-ranked Wolverines enjoyed their second consecutive undefeated regular season in 2023. Michigan's 14th-ranked offense scored at least 30 points in 11 of 13 regular season games, powered by running back Blake Corum. The senior scored 24 touchdowns this season to keep the pressure off quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Michigan's defense finished the regular season first in the FBS in points allowed (9.5) and played at a historic pace for most of the season. The Wolverines allowed more than 20 points just twice in 2023.

Although they stayed undefeated on the football field, the Wolverines faced scrutiny off the field amid a sign-stealing scandal and the firing of recruiting analyst Connor Stalions.

Alabama lost to then-No. 11 Texas in Week 2 of the college football season at home. The Crimson Tide spent the rest of the season working their way back into the College Football Playoff conversation. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe improved in the second half of the season. He threw 13 touchdowns to five interceptions in his first seven games of 2023. In the five games after Alabama's bye week, Milroe threw 10 touchdowns to just one interception. A clutch performance to beat Auburn in rivalry week preceded Alabama's win over Georgia in the SEC title game to snap the Bulldogs' 29-game winning streak and put the Crimson Tide back in the College Football Playoff.

These two teams last met in the 2020 Citrus Bowl which Alabama won 35-16. This is Alabama's first Rose Bowl since Jan. 1, 2021, when they won the College Football Playoff semifinals over Notre Dame. Monday marks Michigan's first Rose Bowl since 2007 and a win would get the Wolverines to their first championship game in the College Football Playoff era.

2023 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama predictions

Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 24, Michigan 20

Nick Kelly says: "No matter who wins, this doesn't figure to be a high-scoring game. Michigan's defense looks better on paper, but it hasn't faced a quarterback like Jalen Milroe yet. He proves to be the difference maker in the end as Alabama advances to the national championship."

Sportsbook Wire: Alabama +1.5

C Jackson Cowart writes: "Alabama has faced one of the nation's toughest schedules and is the most talented team top-to-bottom in the country, with a star quarterback who is finally playing like one. It also hasn't been an underdog to a non-SEC school in 15 years."

Bleacher Report: Michigan wins

Joe Tansey says: "Michigan needs to put pressure on Milroe in order to create a few mistakes that could either become turnovers, or switch the field position battle that the Michigan offense can take advantage of. Alabama is slightly more error prone than the Michigan machine and that should be the SEC side's downfall in Pasadena."

ESPN: Alabama 31, Michigan 23

Adam Rittenberg writes: "The disparity among the two teams in the postseason is too much to ignore. Alabama's Nick Saban has won seven national titles and boasts a 9-4 record in CFP games. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, like his college coach, Bo Schembechler, has been much better in the Big Ten than on the national stage, going 1-6 in bowls and 0-2 in the CFP. Milroe leads a big fourth quarter as the Tide roll on to the national title game."

Covers: Alabama moneyline

Andrew Caley writes: "The improvement of Milroe and Alabama throughout the season has been impressive to watch. If Milroe can limit the mistakes, I think Bama’s offense is set up better to succeed than Michigan in this matchup and pull out the win."

2023 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama odds

The Wolverines are favorites to defeat the Crimson Tide, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds:

Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Moneyline: Michigan (-125); Alabama (+105)

Over/under: 45

