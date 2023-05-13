Roschon Johnson praises the potential of the Bears' offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roschon Johnson is ecstatic about the potential of the Bears' new-look offense.

The Bears' fourth-round pick out of Texas praised the offensive cohort recently on an ESPN podcast with Pat "The Designer."

"I think it'll be something that the league hasn't really seen from Chicago in a minute," Johnson said. "I think there's a lot of potential that's left there to be untapped. But I mean, ultimately we got to put it all together and go do it."

RELATED: How Bears navigate tough seven-game stretch will define 2023 season

Looking at the Bears' offensive tools on paper, there is a lot to be excited about.

Over the course of Ryan Poles' tenure with the Bears, he and the front office have reshaped the Bears roster on both sides of the football.

Offensively, they've added DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, Robert Tonyan, Tyler Scott and Johnson. Not to mention, they've started revamping the offensive line with Darnell Wright and Nate Davis.

Johnson will join the likes of Khalil Herbert, Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman in a running back committee that will fight for touches. And they have a lot to live up to from last season.

The Bears led the league in rushing yards last season, breaking their franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season. They broke the 3,000-yard mark as a team. Justin Fields and David Montgomery did a lot of the heavy lifting, alongside Herbert.

"Ultimately from the film that I [watched] the run game seems to be in good shape," Johnson said. "When I watched the run game from last year's team, there was a lot of good on there to build off from. I think Justin [FIelds] and Chase [Claypool] and DJ [Moore], I think they'll kind of grow with each other. They'll kind of mesh together."

Luke Getsy and the Bears likely won't opt to rush the ball as much as they did last season. Side note -- they also led the league in rushing attempts last season. But after enhancing the pass-catching group and the offensive line, there's more reason to pass the ball than run it.

That being said, how will Johnson fit in with the Bears' offense this year?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.