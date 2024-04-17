Ros Canter delighted to take on Burghley ambassador role

Ros Canter riding Pencos Crown Jewel for GBR in the dressage phase at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Ros Canter wants to use her new platform as a Defender Burghley Horse Trials Ambassador to ‘spread the word about a brilliant event’.

The reigning European eventing champion and two-time world champion hails from Hallington in Lincolnshire and has been attending the showpiece event in her home county for as long as she can remember.

She joins an illustrious group of top riders in Piggy March, Andrew Hoy, Tim and Jonelle Price and Boyd Martin as ambassadors for the legendary five-star event.

Canter said: “I’ve been going to Burghley since I was a little girl.

“I never miss it and love competing there, and naturally I’m very pleased to help spread the word about what makes Burghley — in my beautiful home county — such a brilliant event.”

Ros Canter (GBR) during the cross country phase of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials

Canter is yet to medal at Burghley but enjoyed a memorable 2023, becoming just the fifth rider in elite eventing history to win three majors in a single season.

She appears well set for an Olympic debut in Paris having been first reserve for Tokyo 2020 last time out while she is also a past winner of the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Final, Britain’s most prestigious young horse championships.

Her most recent triumph came in 2023, when she took the five-year-old championship at Burghley on Cooley Cloverland.

Event Director Martyn Johnson said: “The Burghley Ambassadors are a select group of world-class event riders we have the highest regard for and love to see competing here.

“Since Ros and Burghley share the same home county, we’re especially thrilled that she has agreed to support Defender Burghley in this way, to help us convey to a wider public what the event is all about, and why it’s one of the best weekends of the year.”

Defender Burghley Horse Trials run from 5-8 September and tickets go on sale to past Members on 25 April. General admission tickets will be on sale from 26 April. Visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk to find out more, and to purchase tickets via the box office.