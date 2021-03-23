The Rory rebuild: Pete Cowen’s to-do list with McIlroy - but will it work?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Corrigan
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A light rain falls as Rory McIlroy hits his drive on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge - Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
A light rain falls as Rory McIlroy hits his drive on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy has confirmed Telegraph Sport’s exclusive that he has appointed Pete Cowen, the celebrated Yorkshireman with 10 majors and 275 Tour wins, as his new coach.

The news is a major departure for McIlroy, who has only ever had one official coach since he was eight. Michael Bannon, who has guided the Northern Irishman for the last 23 years, will remain in the background but it is clear that Cowen has been entrusted with the reins.

Together with McIlroy, the 70 year-old will no doubt formulate a long-term plan but with the Masters on the horizon, the race is on to rediscover the four-time major winner’s form and self-belief. Cowen is revered on the range for his ability to pull off ‘the quick fix' and these will be the four main areas to which his 'magic screwdriver' will be applied.

The 'two-way miss'

This is the overwhelming priority and it will be intriguing to see in McIlroy’s tussle with Poulter, if any progress has been made since the horror show in Ponte Vedra.

At Bay Hill three weeks ago, McIlroy asked Cowen - a man he has known since he was 14 when the latter was the consultant coach for the Irish youth amateur team - to have a look at his technique.

Mcilroy later admitted that in his attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau’s 200mph ball-speed, he unwittingly introduced gremlins into his fabled rhythm. “I’ve got myself into an unusual pattern,” McIlroy explained. “Usually the club gets out in front of me on the way back and then drops behind me on the way down. But at the minute it’s the opposite.”

Golf coach Pete Cowen pictured during a practice round prior to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic&#xa0; - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
Golf coach Pete Cowen pictured during a practice round prior to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

This is the root of the “two-way” miss. Either the arms are staying trapped behind McIlroy, resulting in a slice, or in an attempt to compensate, in the very last milliseconds he is flipping the club, causing a hook. In short, McIlroy is desperately trying to rediscover his familiar feeling.

Initially, Cowen told Telegraph Sport that the issue was “only a slight flaw” and sounded confident that McIlroy should have it solved by Sawgrass. But there followed the 79-75 mediocrity. Shocking? Perhaps. But In his 25 years on Tour, Cowen has seen it all and this will appear a minor problem in comparison to some of the long-game nightmares with which he had to deal.

The most notorious was that of Henrik Stenson, who went to Cowen in 2001 as a Tour-winner but ready to give up. "Henrik couldn't hit the world, let alone the fairway,'' Cowen recalls. In their 18 years together, Stenson has won The Open, 19 other titles, the money lists on both the European and PGA Tours and risen as high as world No2. No job is too big for Cowen.

The short-iron approach shot

This will be a project that will take months, maybe seasons, to complete and will be chief among the concerns of many of McIlroy’s multitude of admirers.

How many times have we seen him nonchalantly flush a drive 340-plus yards down the middle of a par-four fairway, only then to squirm as he somehow misses the green from 100 yards?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 14th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship - Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 14th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship - Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This is something of a McIlroy cliche and is often overstated as previous stats prove. But it is undoubtedly a weakness that appears to be at its nadir. From 50 to 125 yards out, he is currently ranked 128th on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy is acutely aware of this failing - and a large part of it could be down to the two-way miss - but if he needs an example of what a sharper wedge can do for his status then it is obvious that Dustin Johnson is that player.

The world No1 has transformed this aspect of his game in the last year, helping him to his first Masters title in November.

As ever, Cowen will favour a “back-to-basics” mantra. While refusing to discuss McIlroy in isolation on Tuesday he told me: “They have to learn that the game is about starting the ball on the correct line with the correct flight and the correct spin … When they can do that, job done - go and putt!”

Scrambling

Again, McIlroy is not as weak as his critics say and think when it comes to his form on and around the green. He has actually been putting well of late, although with Faxon he will be working on his consistency.

A sound chipper, McIlroy’s one blip is his bunker play. Luckily, there is no finer sand-coach in existence than Cowen and he has previous in assisting McIlroy in this regard.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the The Players Championship golf tournament - AP Photo/John Raoux
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the The Players Championship golf tournament - AP Photo/John Raoux

“I helped Rory at the 2018 Ryder Cup,” Cowen said. “I knew his bunker play from back when he was a teenager with Ireland but I could see in Paris he had just lost it a bit. I just took him to the start, to the basics and the mechanics. We sorted it.”

Attitude

Apart from the alien swing pattern, this could well be the area in which Cowen can make the biggest difference before that first round in Augusta.

His startling confession that he tried to copy DeChambeau highlights the misdirection in which his psyche has been operating. McIlroy is one of the great drivers of all time and needs to concentrate on his faults, not his strengths.

Six majorless seasons can do that to a former boy wonder who won four before he was 25. Clarity is necessary and maybe Cowen and his no-nonsense approach can deliver it.

The home truths Brooks Koepka received from Cowen before the 2017 US Open have long since entered locker room folklore. Elite pros are not used to being shouted at, but the Sheffield veteran gave his charge 'The Full Monty' in stripping his ego bare.

Koepka proceeded to win four of the next eight majors in which he played. Koepka sent Cowen an Erin Hills flag, with the inscription: “Thanks for the bollocking.”

Will Cowen dare turn the hairdryer on McIlroy? Only if he thinks it will effect a turnaround. “Sometimes they need an arm around the shoulder and a gentle reminder of how good they are,” Cowen told me last year.

McIlroy looks devoid of confidence and could well find it unsettling walking into this fresh chapter. Cowen’s good cop routine may be more advisable.

Recommended Stories

  • Rory McIlroy working with Pete Cowen in bid to rediscover form ahead of Masters

    McIlroy has previously sought Cowen’s input on an informal basis.

  • Rory McIlroy to begin working officially with swing coach Pete Cowen

    For the first time since he was eight years old, Rory McIlroy has signed up with a new swing coach. The four-time major winner has cemented his relationship with Pete Cowen as he tries to recover his form in time for The Masters, the season’s first major that begins two weeks on Thursday. Cowen has worked in an unofficial basis with McIlroy before, but only when his long-time guru Michael Bannon has not been present at a tournament. Most recently, the much-lauded Yorkshireman was seen with McIlroy on the range at Bay Hill and then at Sawgrass a fortnight ago. Cowen told reporters that he “was just giving Rory my opinion” and pointed out that he has known him since he was a consultant coach to the Ireland amateur youth team. Yet now Cowen is being employed on an official basis, as Mcllroy seeks to benefit from the expertise that has brought 10 majors and more than 275 Tour wins in the last quarter of a century. The story of Rory McIlroy's dreaded 'two-way' miss Cowen’s roster has featured the likes of Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett and Tommy Fleetwood and currently includes Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter. Telegraph Sport broke the news of Cowen's appointment on Monday evening after it emerged that the the four-time major champion has told fellow pros of his “change in direction” in hiring him. McIlroy's agent, Sean O'Flaherty, subsequently confirmed to ESPN that the coach "is an addition to Rory's performance team." The news will lead to raised eyebrows, not least because of the longevity of the McIlroy-Bannon partnership. “Michael knows my swing better than anyone knows it, inside out,” Mcilroy remarked, as recently as July.

  • Cool golf accessories for Spring 2021

    From golf bags with built-in stereo speakers to flasks with built-in cups, check out the latest cool stuff golfers will love this spring.

  • After 'skill' comments, Matthew Fitzpatrick gets distance advice from Bryson DeChambeau

    After criticizing Bryson DeChambeau's chase for distance last fall, Matthew Fitzpatrick got some tips from DeChambeau on Monday at Seminole.

  • Women’s college golf team of the week: College of Charleston

    College of Charleston's women scored a major victory at the Briar's Creek Invitational.

  • Yankees Mailbag: Is Domingo German or Deivi Garcia the fifth starter?

    It's a question on many fans' minds right now: Who will be the fifth starter when camp breaks in Tampa for the Yankees?

  • Joseph Bramlett edges Dustin Johnson to win Seminole Pro-Member

    Joseph Bramlett and his member partner, Andrew Biggadike, won Monday's Seminole Pro-Member.

  • Spring break shark attack: 9-year-old boy was swimming with his mother in Miami Beach

    As if there wasn’t enough chaos and mayhem caused by spring break in Miami Beach.

  • Texans' Deshaun Watson now facing 11 civil suits

    Four more women filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson on Monday, bringing to 11 the number of women alleging sexual assault or inappropriate conduct by the Houston Texans quarterback. The attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee, said last week he was working with 22 women who reported such encounters with Watson. The first lawsuit was filed last Tuesday, at which time Watson, 25, denied the allegations.

  • Knee surgery puts Brooks Koepka’s Masters place in doubt

    Koepka went under the knife last week after suffering a dislocation and ligament damage.

  • Grading the Rams’ offseason moves

    The Rams acquired Matthew Stafford, re-signed Leonard Floyd and added DeSean Jackson. How did each move grade out?

  • Rams sign speedy veteran WR DeSean Jackson for LA homecoming

    Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast. Jackson will provide a deep threat for new quarterback Matthew Stafford. The deal also reunites Jackson with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington.

  • Yankees Mailbag: Which player already sent down will have most impact this season?

    SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions each day from readers. Here's the latest...

  • Biden Advisers to Propose $3 Trillion Public Investment Plan

    The president's team is expected to submit the plan to Biden and Congressional leaders this week.

  • Report: Rory McIlroy to begin working with swing coach Pete Cowen

    According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, Rory McIlroy is set to begin working officially with Pete Cowen.

  • 'The Talk' hiatus is extended as Piers Morgan keeps up Meghan criticism

    It looks as if CBS' investigation of Sharon Osbourne's racism discussion is taking longer than expected: "The Talk" hiatus is extended again.

  • Buccaneers announce deal with Rob Gronkowski

    Gronk dipped his toe in free agency, and then quickly pulled it back out. The Buccaneers have announced tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s official return, on a one-year deal. The contract pays out a base amount of $8 million, with up to $2 million available in incentives. Voidable years and other accounting tricks kept the cap [more]

  • Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas grief over scary tee shot at Players

    From his hospital bed, Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas the needle after JT's Players Championship victory.

  • SFUSD Board VP responds to tweets targeting Asian Americans

    More than 20 state and locals leaders including Mayor London Breed and former Supervisor Norman Yee have condemned anti-Asian tweets, calling for Collins to resign from the board.

  • Australia designates far-right group as terrorist organisation

    Australia on Monday designated a right-wing extremist group as a terrorist organisation for the first time, a ruling that gives Canberra the power to imprison members of the neo-Nazi group. The classification of UK-based Sonnenkrieg Division - also known as SKD - follows a similar ruling made by Britain last year. "SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country," Peter Dutton, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs said in an emailed statement.