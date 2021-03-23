The Rory rebuild: Pete Cowen’s to-do list with McIlroy - but will it work?

A light rain falls as Rory McIlroy hits his drive on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy has confirmed Telegraph Sport’s exclusive that he has appointed Pete Cowen, the celebrated Yorkshireman with 10 majors and 275 Tour wins, as his new coach.

The news is a major departure for McIlroy, who has only ever had one official coach since he was eight. Michael Bannon, who has guided the Northern Irishman for the last 23 years, will remain in the background but it is clear that Cowen has been entrusted with the reins.

Together with McIlroy, the 70 year-old will no doubt formulate a long-term plan but with the Masters on the horizon, the race is on to rediscover the four-time major winner’s form and self-belief. Cowen is revered on the range for his ability to pull off ‘the quick fix' and these will be the four main areas to which his 'magic screwdriver' will be applied.

The 'two-way miss'

This is the overwhelming priority and it will be intriguing to see in McIlroy’s tussle with Poulter, if any progress has been made since the horror show in Ponte Vedra.

At Bay Hill three weeks ago, McIlroy asked Cowen - a man he has known since he was 14 when the latter was the consultant coach for the Irish youth amateur team - to have a look at his technique.

Mcilroy later admitted that in his attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau’s 200mph ball-speed, he unwittingly introduced gremlins into his fabled rhythm. “I’ve got myself into an unusual pattern,” McIlroy explained. “Usually the club gets out in front of me on the way back and then drops behind me on the way down. But at the minute it’s the opposite.”

Golf coach Pete Cowen pictured during a practice round prior to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

This is the root of the “two-way” miss. Either the arms are staying trapped behind McIlroy, resulting in a slice, or in an attempt to compensate, in the very last milliseconds he is flipping the club, causing a hook. In short, McIlroy is desperately trying to rediscover his familiar feeling.

Initially, Cowen told Telegraph Sport that the issue was “only a slight flaw” and sounded confident that McIlroy should have it solved by Sawgrass. But there followed the 79-75 mediocrity. Shocking? Perhaps. But In his 25 years on Tour, Cowen has seen it all and this will appear a minor problem in comparison to some of the long-game nightmares with which he had to deal.

Story continues

The most notorious was that of Henrik Stenson, who went to Cowen in 2001 as a Tour-winner but ready to give up. "Henrik couldn't hit the world, let alone the fairway,'' Cowen recalls. In their 18 years together, Stenson has won The Open, 19 other titles, the money lists on both the European and PGA Tours and risen as high as world No2. No job is too big for Cowen.

The short-iron approach shot

This will be a project that will take months, maybe seasons, to complete and will be chief among the concerns of many of McIlroy’s multitude of admirers.

How many times have we seen him nonchalantly flush a drive 340-plus yards down the middle of a par-four fairway, only then to squirm as he somehow misses the green from 100 yards?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 14th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship - Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This is something of a McIlroy cliche and is often overstated as previous stats prove. But it is undoubtedly a weakness that appears to be at its nadir. From 50 to 125 yards out, he is currently ranked 128th on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy is acutely aware of this failing - and a large part of it could be down to the two-way miss - but if he needs an example of what a sharper wedge can do for his status then it is obvious that Dustin Johnson is that player.

The world No1 has transformed this aspect of his game in the last year, helping him to his first Masters title in November.

As ever, Cowen will favour a “back-to-basics” mantra. While refusing to discuss McIlroy in isolation on Tuesday he told me: “They have to learn that the game is about starting the ball on the correct line with the correct flight and the correct spin … When they can do that, job done - go and putt!”

Scrambling

Again, McIlroy is not as weak as his critics say and think when it comes to his form on and around the green. He has actually been putting well of late, although with Faxon he will be working on his consistency.

A sound chipper, McIlroy’s one blip is his bunker play. Luckily, there is no finer sand-coach in existence than Cowen and he has previous in assisting McIlroy in this regard.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the The Players Championship golf tournament - AP Photo/John Raoux

“I helped Rory at the 2018 Ryder Cup,” Cowen said. “I knew his bunker play from back when he was a teenager with Ireland but I could see in Paris he had just lost it a bit. I just took him to the start, to the basics and the mechanics. We sorted it.”

Attitude

Apart from the alien swing pattern, this could well be the area in which Cowen can make the biggest difference before that first round in Augusta.

His startling confession that he tried to copy DeChambeau highlights the misdirection in which his psyche has been operating. McIlroy is one of the great drivers of all time and needs to concentrate on his faults, not his strengths.

Six majorless seasons can do that to a former boy wonder who won four before he was 25. Clarity is necessary and maybe Cowen and his no-nonsense approach can deliver it.

The home truths Brooks Koepka received from Cowen before the 2017 US Open have long since entered locker room folklore. Elite pros are not used to being shouted at, but the Sheffield veteran gave his charge 'The Full Monty' in stripping his ego bare.

Koepka proceeded to win four of the next eight majors in which he played. Koepka sent Cowen an Erin Hills flag, with the inscription: “Thanks for the bollocking.”

Will Cowen dare turn the hairdryer on McIlroy? Only if he thinks it will effect a turnaround. “Sometimes they need an arm around the shoulder and a gentle reminder of how good they are,” Cowen told me last year.

McIlroy looks devoid of confidence and could well find it unsettling walking into this fresh chapter. Cowen’s good cop routine may be more advisable.