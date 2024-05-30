Rory Mcllroy Reflects on Grayson Murray’s Death: 'It Puts Everything in Perspective'

"I think if there’s a lesson for anyone out there it’s just to be kinder to each other," Mcllroy said

Alex Burstow/Getty; Alex Slitz/Getty Rory Mcllroy and Grayson Murray

Rory McIlroy is sharing his condolences after Grayson Murray's tragic death by suicide.

Speaking to the media on May 29 ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, Mcllroy was asked about Murray’s death on May 25 at the age of 30, to which he replied, “It’s incredibly sad, first and foremost, and I think we’re all thinking of Grayson’s family and hoping that they’re doing OK and getting through this incredibly tough period."

Mcllroy continued, adding, “It’s a cliche, but it puts everything in perspective. At the end of the day, golf is golf and, yeah, we play it for a living, but it pales in comparison to the things that actually matter in life. I’ve had to realize that at times and I’m still sort of working my way through that in terms of not making golf the be-all and end-all for me. But I think it slaps you in the face when something like that happens.”

Andrew Redington/Getty Grayson Murray

“It’s incredibly sad…we’re still human beings and we’re vulnerable and we’re fragile, and I think if there’s a lesson for anyone out there it’s just to be kinder to each other,” he concluded.

McIlroy joins several others in the golf world in offering his sympathies to Murray's family.

Previously, golfer Davis Riley shared words of remembrance for Murray. After winning the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, May 26, Riley spoke to members of the press and shared his thoughts on Murray's untimely death. "Obviously, a super sad day in the golf world. My heart just goes to him and his family," he said, according to Yahoo Sports. "There was definitely a little extra to play for today."

And shortly after Murray’s death, PGA Tour golfer Peter Malnati broke down in tears during an interview. Speaking to CBS Sports, Malnati said, “This is gonna be really hard. I didn’t know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last few days with him and it’s so funny ... we get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there.”

Malnati then began to cry and held his head in his hands as he paused to compose himself, before continuing. “You know, we’re so competitive, so competitive out here,” he said. “We all want to beat each other. And then something like this happens and you realize we’re all just humans.”

Murray’s parents, Eric and Terry, confirmed their son had died by suicide in a statement released through the PGA Tour on May 26.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," they wrote. "It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare."

"Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another," Murray’s parents added. "If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

