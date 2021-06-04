Follow live:

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta has no-hitter through 7 innings vs. D-Backs

Rory Mcllroy expands on 'personal reasons' regarding withdrawing from the Memorials's pro-am

Rex Hoggard
·1 min read

DUBLIN, Ohio – Rory McIlroy withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am at the Memorial for “personal reasons,” and he expanded, slightly, on that Friday following his second round.

“It's fine now. Just a little bit of a family emergency,” Mcllroy said without adding any more details.

McIlroy is at even par following back-to-back rounds of 72, despite untimely mistakes like his tee shot that sailed out of bounds on the 10th hole during the first round on his way to a double-bogey 6.

Memorial Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

But the biggest difference this week for McIlroy has been how the par 5s have played following Jack Nicklaus’ makeover of Muirfield Village after last year’s tournament.

“The fifth green I went for it today and I hit a great shot straight over the pin into the back bunker,” he said. “You would rather be 90 yards away hitting a sort of a nice wedge shot in there, you can get it way closer.”

McIlroy said as the course dries out the next two days more players will likely lay up on the par 5s. “Which is a shame, because it's sort of exciting to get to go for par 5s and it's sort of taken that a little bit out of play,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • DeChambeau-Koepka feud continues in Koepka's absence

    The short segment, which was never aired, showed Koepka doing an interview with Golf Channel when DeChambeau walks behind him, the sound of his spikes on the pavement. Koepka rolled his eyes and said he lost his train of thought “hearing that bull——.” The security detail following the group of DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay removed at least two groups of spectators from the tournament on Friday for referring to DeChambeau as “Brooksy.”

  • Jason Day withdraws from Memorial, likely ending U.S. Open chances

    Jason Day has withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament with a back injury and will likely miss the U.S. Open.

  • Tiger Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava reunites with Fred Couples for the Principal Charity Classic

    Joe LaCava, Tiger Woods' caddie since 2011, reunited with Fred Couples for the Principal Charity Classic, where he is tied for fourth.

  • Opinion: Bryson DeChambeau gets bugged by 'Brooksie' at the Memorial

    Bryson DeChambeau contacted security after taking exception with fans taunting him by yelling “Brooksie,” as in Koepka on Friday at the Memorial.

  • High school amateur holds clubhouse lead at US Women's Open

    The calculus homework awaiting Megha Ganne might have to wait a couple more days to get done. Ganne followed up a strong opening round by shooting an even-par 71 in the second round at the Olympic Club on Friday and was tied for the clubhouse lead with Megan Khang after the morning groups at 4-under 138. The high school junior from New Jersey is aiming to become the first amateur to hold at least a share of the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Women’s Open since Carol Semple Thompson in 1978.

  • Magic Johnson rips Dennis Schroder, wants him gone: 'I don't think he's a Laker'

    Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.

  • Bryson hear's 'Brooksie' all day at Memorial and Brooksie responds

    All day Friday at the Memorial, Bryson DeChambeau heard "Let's go, Brooksie" shouts towards him and he has "no issue" with it.

  • How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?

    Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. It's quite expensive to join a golf club, and many are considered exclusive (and...

  • Christina Hendricks's Breasts Were All Anyone Could Talk About During "Mad Men" Era

    You may remember Mad Men as an acclaimed period drama that reminded viewers of the late aughts and early 2010s just how sexist and racist everything was a mere half-century ago, and also how great it’s always been to be a white, middle-aged man. But life imitates art, as they say, and the ubiquitous media […] The post Christina Hendricks’s Breasts Were All Anyone Could Talk About During the “Mad Men” Era appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Hard work and having fun have Lexi Thompson in contention for second major

    Lexi Thompson has been working hard on her game and trying to enjoy it more, and she's in contention for major No. 2.

  • ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons: ‘We're quite happy with being strange’

    Billy F Gibbons’s life’s work began on Christmas Day 1962. Thirteen years old for barely a week, at home in Houston he’d been pestering his parents for a guitar or a set of drums. Eight years earlier, his mother had taken him and his sister to see Elvis Presley; age seven, his musician father had driven him to a recording session by BB King. With rock’n’roll and the blues already in his bloodstream, it was the gift of a sunburst Gibson Melody Maker and a small Fender Champ amplifier that put him

  • Duran, Hagler, Hearns and Leonard loom large in Showtime's 'The Kings'

    It is a compelling and fantastic look at not only their in-ring rivalries, but how their times shaped them and the perception of them.

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on ex

  • Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole Award for Sonoma race

    Kyle Larson has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Sonoma Raceway. Larson, who won last weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with […]

  • Bookmaker and bettor predict: Get used to Hendrick domination

    Three weeks ago at Dover International Speedway, they took the top four finishing spots. The next week at Circuit of The Americas, they finished one-two. At Charlotte Motor Speedway over Memorial Day weekend, they took first, second, fourth and fifth. Short track, road course, intermediate track — it hasn‘t mattered. Regardless of the layout or […]

  • Le grand retour: Federer wins return to Paris, Slam action

    They feted Roger Federer with as loud as applause gets from a crowd capped at 1,000 people in Court Philippe Chatrier — when he walked out with a wave, when he hit one of his 48 winners, even when he attempted a back-to-the-net 'tweener and hit the ball out. This match bathed in sunshine Monday meant Federer finally was back at the French Open and back in Grand Slam action and he gave the excited fans what they wanted perhaps as much as he did: a victory.

  • Soccer-European Super League plan not a coup but a 'cry of alarm', Agnelli says

    The plan to create a breakaway Super League was not a coup but a way to save the soccer industry, which has been dramatically hit by the coronavirus pandemic, European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Friday. "The Super League is not a coup, but a desperate cry of alarm for a system that, knowingly or not, is heading towards insolvency," Agnelli said at a news conference organised to bid farewell to Juve's outgoing sporting director Fabio Paratici. "For years I have tried to change European competitions from the inside, because the signs of crisis were evident even before the pandemic," Agnelli added.

  • Tennis-Nadal in his element as temperature rises

    PARIS (Reuters) -After last year's autumnal French Open had players grabbing extra layers and shivering at changeovers, the good news is that warm sunshine has greeted this year's edition. The bad news for anyone trying to stop Rafa Nadal claiming a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros, is that the conditions are exactly how the Mallorcan likes them. Warm air and bouncy claycourts, combined with Nadal's unique spin, have made him all but unplayable here since he won the tournament on his debut in 2005 -- as illustrated by a win-loss record that, after Tuesday's first-round win over Alexei Popyrin, now stands at 101-2 on the Parisian red dirt.

  • Tennis-Serena survives scare in French Open's first night match

    PARIS (Reuters) -American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns to the Trail Blazers trade rumors have begun

    That didn't take long...