Rory McIroy: Tiger Woods the champion golfer has won new fans by mellowing out

Rory McIlroy believes the sporting public is gaining even more satisfaction from the latest incarnation of “Tiger Woods, champion golfer” because he has learned to “mellow out” and make himself more “open”.

Woods won his 82nd PGA Tour title in Japan on Monday, equalling the 54-year-old record set by fellow American Sam Snead. And the response from the fans on site and on social media was remarkable, just as it was for his Masters resurrection in April. McIlroy thinks he knows why. “Tiger’s been through a lot in terms of injuries and some of the breaks he’s been forced to take,” McIlroy said. “And because he has opened up a bit more, people now know what he’s gone through and are happy that he’s got through the other side of it and is playing great again.”

One anecdote from Woods’ week in Chiba, near Tokyo, sums up the dramatic Tiger transformation for McIlroy. During a rain delay at the Zozo Championship, Woods, 43, went to a local cinema with a crowd of players, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson, to watch Joker, then found himself stranded in a pizza parlour due to flooded roads.

“That’s something that he never would have done,” McIlroy said. “Previously he didn’t take the camaraderie of being one of the guys as seriously as he does now, as he transitions to this latter part of his career, where he’s captaining teams and almost taking some of these guys like Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler under his wing. He’s definitely mellowed as a person and probably sees the bigger picture more than he used to, and that’s a great thing.”

Justin Rose agreed. “It’s been good to see Tiger mellow for sure,” he said. “I think maybe adversity does that to you. There’s definitely been moments when he thought he might not get back to being his very best. With that probably comes a whole different mindset.”

Woods is absent from this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai, but McIlroy and Rose are in the field, along with Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter. Austrian Bernd Wiesberger will be looking to put even more daylight at the top of the European Tour Race to Dubai order of merit, with Shane Lowry, the Irishman in third place, also teeing it up at Sheshan Golf Club.