This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Zeqiri
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Masters - Getty Images
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Masters - Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion.

"I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau.

Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed.

In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read.

"I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

There were familiar errors on display at Augusta. There were four destructive drives on the second, third, seventh and 11th, three of them to the right and one to the left. The pull came on the par-four seventh, when his attempted recovery ran out of room down the right and hit his father Gerry in the leg. On the par-three sixth and 12th, McIlroy missed the green long and left with short irons, the arms racing clear of the body. With a longer iron, he fanned his second to the par-five 13th out to the right and found Rae's Creek. Missing right with the long clubs and left with the short ones: it is a ruinous combination and rather unusual for an elite player, it tends to be the other way around. There were also some close-range misses on the greens: a three-putt from nowhere on the ninth and one for birdie on the par-four 14th.

The glassy greens and running fairways at Augusta left little margin for error and, to offer some perspective, only 12 of the 88-man field shot under par on Thursday. McIlroy found 10 greens in regulation, a shade below the field average, likewise with his nine of 14 fairways found. Not disastrous by any means but it is in these departments that you expect McIlroy to make gains on the field.

Northern Ireland&#39;s Rory McIlroy reacts after his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round&#xa0; - Reuters
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts after his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round - Reuters

Slow starts in majors have also become a worrying theme, the most infamous of which came on home soil in the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush when McIlroy began with a quadruple bogey eight. According to golf data analyst Justin Ray, since 2015 in majors, McIlroy is a combined 32-over in round one. He's 64-under in rounds two, three and four. His current problems appear largely technical, but such a pattern over the course of six years hints at a mental barrier that needs clearing. Once McIlroy has fallen out of contention, it seems the shackles come off and he plays some of his best golf.

McIlroy has always been mercurial, relying on the feel in his hands and a spring in the step. Unlike Dustin Johnson or DeChambeau, he is a right-hand dominant player; think of it like a tennis player who prefers to play with topspin. That means he relies more on timing and sequencing to keep the clubface square, rather than taking the club back closed and holding it off through impact as Johnson does. On too many shots, he is out of sync. Either McIlroy's body outraces the club and he pushes the ball right, or he hangs back on his right side and the hands take over flipping the shot left.

It is by no means terminal. McIlroy is far too good for that and he could not have made a better appointment than Cowen. When he does return to form though, it will come by remembering his natural strengths rather than entering into a misguided arms race with his American rivals.

Recommended Stories

  • ONE Championship on TNT results: Adriano Moraes KOs Demetrious Johnson; Eddie Alvarez DQ’d

    Adriano Moraes put on a career-defining performance to finish Demetrious Johnson in the second round, as the ONE Championship on TNT results came in on Wednesday. The Brazilian was fighting live on prime time U.S. television and gave the American fans a show to remember. Adriano Moraes upsets Demetrious Johnson with stunning knockout Moraes was defending his ONE Championship flyweight title, but came into the contest as a heavy underdog. The early signs indicated he might upset the odds, but there was nothing in the opening round to suggest the fight would end so suddenly. Johnson was switching stances, looking to create an opening. After exchanging low kicks, "DJ" pressed forward and the two flyweights clinched against the cage. They separated and Moraes caught a body kick and tried to take Johnson down. The American landed in top position, but was swept as he looked for a leg lock. The Brazilian finished the round in top position and would have been slightly ahead on the scorecards when the bell sounded. The second stanza started slowly, but the action escalated dramatically. Moraes tried to catch Johnson with a flying knee, as the former UFC flyweight champion switched levels. It missed, but he followed up with a right uppercut which landed flush. Johnson was stunned and Moraes capitalized with a knee to the face of his prone opponent. With Johnson sprawled on his back, the Brazilian attacked with punches to finish the fight at the 2:20 mark. Moraes has only ever lost by split decision and his record improved to 19-3. He can now stake a legitimate claim to being the best flyweight in the world after beating the best 125-pounder of all time. Johnson drops to 30-4-1 after suffering the first defeat of his post UFC career. It was the first time he has ever been stopped in 35 professional fights. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379990247551889408?s=20 Eddie Alvarez loses by disqualification in controversial fashion The co-main event finished in a premature and controversial fashion. Eddie Alvarez secured an early takedown and looked to finish Iuri Lapicus with ground and pound. As the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion rained down vicious punches, Lapicus turned his face away. It exposed the back of the head area, but Alvarez continued the onslaught. Alvarez was clearly on the verge of finishing the fight with Lapicus unable to intelligently defend himself. But the referee called a halt due to the illegal blows, and with the Italian unable to continue, "The Underground King" was disqualified. It was desperately disappointing for Alvarez, who drops to 30-8. Lapicus appeared to be badly hurt, but moved up to 15-1 after being awarded the win. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379982671892279296?s=20 Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 ONE Championship on TNT 1 results Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson by Knockout (knee & punches) at 2:20 of Round 2Iuri Lapicus def. Eddie Alvarez by DQ (Illegal strikes)Raimond Magomedaliev def. Tyler McGuire by Decision (Unanimous)Enriko Kehl def. Chingiz Allazov by Decision (Split)Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid by TKO (punches) at 1:48 of Round 1

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • Marvin Vettori says he is No. 1 contender by default: ‘You’re not there to defend your spot’

    While a handful of middleweights all believe they are deserving of a crack at the UFC title, Marvin Vettori believes his case is undeniable.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Bellator 256 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins with Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight rematch.

  • Kevin Holland promises a little less talking at UFC on ABC 2: ‘It’s kill or be killed’

    The change in Kevin Holland was apparent from the moment he stepped into the room for his Wednesday media session at the UFC Apex.

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • Johnson looks to repeat as Masters champion after quick turnaround

    The hard-hitting American is a 9-1 favorite to win the tournament, according to William Hill Sportsbook, ahead of compatriots Justin Thomas (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), and for good reason. No one has been as consistently great as the 36-year-old South Carolina native, who has notched up victories every year since he joined the PGA Tour in 2007, with the exception of a still-impressive 2014 campaign. "I don't think any of that touches him," ESPN's Scott Van Pelt said when asked whether the short turnaround would help or hurt the man better known simply as "DJ."

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • UFC Vegas 23 betting preview: Will Kevin Holland upset Marvin Vettori?

    On Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC), Holland will step in for fifth-ranked Darren Till, who suffered a broken collarbone in training, and will face No. 6 Marvin Vettori at Apex.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • Bradley Beal

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 46

  • NWSL 2021 season preview: Who to watch, new kits, key questions and more

    The NWSL 2021 Challenge Cup kicks off the season on Friday as the Houston Dash defend their title, with the regular season and playoffs to follow through November.

  • MLB roundup: Controversial walk-off win for Mets

    Michael Conforto drew a hit by pitch with the bases loaded Thursday afternoon to cap a two-run ninth inning comeback by the New York Mets, who won their home opener by edging the Miami Marlins 3-2. Plate umpire Ron Kulpa later admitted that he erred in his call that gave the Mets the walk-off victory. In the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 2-2, Kulpa began to call Conforto out on strikes but instead awarded him first base after ruling the ball grazed Conforto's arm on a pitch from the Marlins' Anthony Bass.