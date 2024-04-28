Rory McIlroy's career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event McIlroy has won on Tour
Rory McIlroy earned his 25th PGA Tour title by teaming with Shane Lowry to capture the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
McIlroy is now tied for 23rd on the Tour’s all-time wins list, alongside Tommy Armour, Johnny Miller and Macdonald Smith. The victory moved him out of a tie with Gary Player and Dustin Johnson.
From his first win in 2010 at Quail Hollow to this one at TPC Louisiana, here's a look at McIlroy's career PGA Tour victories.
No.
Tournament
1.
2010 Quail Hollow Championship
2.
2011 U.S. Open
3.
2012 Honda Classic
4.
2012 PGA Championship
5.
2012 Deutsche Bank Championship
6.
2012 BMW Championship
7.
2014 Open Championship
8.
2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
9.
2014 PGA Championship
10.
2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play
11.
2015 Wells Fargo Championship
12.
2016 Deutsche Bank Championship
13.
2016 Tour Championship
14.
2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational
15.
2019 The Players Championship
16.
2019 RBC Canadian Open
17.
2019 Tour Championship
18.
2019 WGC-HSBC Champions
19.
2021 Wells Fargo Championship
20.
2021 CJ Cup
21.
2022 RBC Canadian Open
22.
2022 Tour Championship
23.
2022 CJ Cup
24.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open
25.
2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry)