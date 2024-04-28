Advertisement

Rory McIlroy's career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event McIlroy has won on Tour

Golf Channel
·1 min read
Rory McIlroy earned his 25th PGA Tour title by teaming with Shane Lowry to capture the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McIlroy is now tied for 23rd on the Tour’s all-time wins list, alongside Tommy Armour, Johnny Miller and Macdonald Smith. The victory moved him out of a tie with Gary Player and Dustin Johnson.

From his first win in 2010 at Quail Hollow to this one at TPC Louisiana, here's a look at McIlroy's career PGA Tour victories.

No.

Tournament

1.

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

2.

2011 U.S. Open

3.

2012 Honda Classic

4.

2012 PGA Championship

5.

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

6.

2012 BMW Championship

7.

2014 Open Championship

8.

2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

9.

2014 PGA Championship

10.

2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play

11.

2015 Wells Fargo Championship

12.

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship

13.

2016 Tour Championship

14.

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

15.

2019 The Players Championship

16.

2019 RBC Canadian Open

17.

2019 Tour Championship

18.

2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

19.

2021 Wells Fargo Championship

20.

2021 CJ Cup

21.

2022 RBC Canadian Open

22.

2022 Tour Championship

23.

2022 CJ Cup

24.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

25.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry)