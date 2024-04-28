Rory McIlroy's career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event McIlroy has won on Tour

Rory McIlroy earned his 25th PGA Tour title by teaming with Shane Lowry to capture the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McIlroy is now tied for 23rd on the Tour’s all-time wins list, alongside Tommy Armour, Johnny Miller and Macdonald Smith. The victory moved him out of a tie with Gary Player and Dustin Johnson.

From his first win in 2010 at Quail Hollow to this one at TPC Louisiana, here's a look at McIlroy's career PGA Tour victories.