Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and more highlight deep field for 2024 Zurich Classic

It’s time for the PGA Tour’s lone team event of the year, the 2024 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, outside of New Orleans.

And the field is deep. It features four golfers in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking and seven of the top 17. At the top of the list is Rory McIlroy, playing for the fourth straight week and teaming up with Shane Lowry. Also back are past champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay as well as Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler.

There will also be multiple brothers teaming up, as the Fitzpatricks (Matt and Alex), the Hojgaards (Nicolai and Rasmus) and the Coodys (Parker and Pierceson) are all competing.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are the defending champions. The purse is $8.9 million with $1,286,050 being awarded to the winning team. The winners will also receive 400 FedEx Cup points.

Here’s a look at the full field for the 2024 Zurich Classic:

Field for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans pic.twitter.com/x5u4wIU8Gg — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 19, 2024

