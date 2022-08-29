Rory McIlroy 'won't be able to stomach' seeing LIV rebels at Wentworth - GETTY IMAGES

Rory McIlroy has raised the tensions still further in golf’s escalating civil war by hitting out at the rebels who have joined the Saudi-funded circuit and saying “I won’t be able to stomach seeing them at Wentworth”.

McIlroy made the incredulous comments in Atlanta on Sunday night after overhauling world No 1 Scottie Scheffler’s six-shot lead to scoop the £15million first prize at the FedEx Cup finale. His next tournament is next week’s BMW PGA Championship at the famous Surrey course, although he is clearly not looking forward to running into players who were once Ryder Cup team-mates and close friends.

These include Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia who are just two of a large group - also featuring Americans such as Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Kevin Na - taking the chance to tee it up on the West Course as their case against sanctions from the DP World Tour goes through the courts. The LIV Golf players are all banned on the PGA Tour.

“I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it, I really do,” McIlroy said about LIV Golf. “Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.”

The Northern Irishman’s sentiments are the latest indication of a growing divide between the golfers who have stayed loyal to the traditional tours and those who jumped ship to appear in the breakaway league that stages its fourth £20million event in Boston this week.

On the weekend DP World Tour winner Eddie Pepperell sparred with Lee Westwood on social media — the former telling the veteran to “take your cake and enjoy it in the corner” — while Matt Fitzpatrick, the reigning US Open champion, expressed his “disappointment” at what another high profile player termed “LIV’s hijacking of the Tour’s flagship event”.

“It’s going to be odd seeing certain people at Wentworth,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is going to be weird.

Poulter, Westwood and Co have every right to appear in the $8million tournament while they wait for a verdict in their case against the Tour hitting them with $100,000 fines and bans for specific events.

The legalities could stretch on into the new year and there is every prospect of the rebels competing in more tournaments in the forthcoming months, including even the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. What McIlroy would make of that is unknown although he will inevitably be asked to expand on his feelings at his press conference at Wentworth.

McIlroy has emerged as the locker room’s most vocal opponent to Greg Norman’s series, having turned down an offer in the range of £400million. The 33-year-old fronted an emergency meeting alongside Tiger Woods in Delaware two weeks ago and the PGA Tour was quick to act on their proposals injecting another $100million in incentives for the top players, as well as overhauling the schedule to ensure the elite will play against each other on more occasions.

The changes have been seen in some quarters as blatant replications of the LIV formula, with Westwood particularly scathing in an interview with an American magazine. 'It's just a copy of what LIV is doing. There are a lot of hypocrites out there,” Westwood told Golf Digest. “I laugh at what the PGA Tour players have come up with.”

There were only 23 golfers at the meeting after which McIlroy claimed: “We're trying to safeguard the Tour for the next 50 years all of those players in the room bought into the vision that Tiger and I have come up with.” Apparently not.

Unless Joacquin Niemann has a late change of heart, it is understood the Chilean will be unveiled as a LIV player on Monday. Norman is set to announce “six or seven” new signees, with Cam Smith, the Open champion and world No 2, as the star recruit. Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed earlier this month that the Australian had committed to join LIV and so it will be Niemann’s capture that will create the most raised eyebrows.

The 23-year-old is the youngest player in the world’s top 20 and has won twice on the PGA Tour, most recently at the Genesis Invitational in LA in February. Niemann is regarded as one of the game’s hottest prospects and was "in the room" as Woods and McIlroy laid out their “vision”.