Rory McIlroy withdraws from RBC Heritage after missing the cut at the Masters

Rory McIlroy is taking a break after missing the cut at Augusta National.

McIlroy officially withdrew from the RBC Heritage on Monday for an unspecified reason, the PGA Tour announced.

Rory McIlroy is a WD from the RBC Heritage. The field is now 143.



WDs will not be replaced by alternates unless needed to fill the field of 132. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 10, 2023

The RBC Heritage, held at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, is a designated event on Tour this season. McIlroy has already skipped one designated event earlier this year, when he missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.

Those ranked inside the top 20 of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program, are required to participate in all but one of the designated events. McIlroy’s absence could end up costing him a PIP bonus at the end of the year.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut last week at the Masters. (AP/Matt Slocum)

The RBC Heritage is always held the week after the Masters. McIlroy has played just twice there in his career, first in 2009 and again in 2020. Top names on Tour like Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and last week’s Masters winner Jon Rahm are all set to compete. Will Zalatoris withdrew on Monday, too, after announcing season-ending back surgery.

McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters last week following a second-round 5-over 77. McIlroy, who is ranked No. 3 in the Official World Golf Rankings this week, hasn’t won a major championship since 2014. He needs a win at Augusta National to complete the Career Grand Slam, which would make him just the sixth golfer to do so.

McIlroy has played in seven Tour events so far this season. He won The CJ Cup in South Carolina in October, which marked his 23rd Tour win, and finished in third at the WGC-Match Play last month.