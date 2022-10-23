Rory McIlroy wins 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina, will jump to No. 1 in rankings

The number 1, either in the world rankings or a first career PGA Tour tournament victory, hung in the balance Sunday afternoon at Congaree Golf Club in the CJ Cup in South Carolina

Rory McIlroy, shooting for the top spot in the rankings, and Kurt Kitayama, seeking his biggest triumph, matched shots down the stretch until McIlroy carried the day.

McIlroy finished the tournament in first place at 17-under par and won the CJ Cup for the second year in a row. It was his 23rd career victory.

He came into the final round as a tournament leader for the 17th time as leader or co-leader. He had won nine of those 16 times.

He held a one-stroke advantage over three players going into Sunday’s final round and owned a two-shot edge over Kitayama and Jon Rahm at 16-under par after six holes.

But the leader three-putted the eighth for bogey and Kitayama birdied the ninth, leaving them even headed into the back nine with Rahm, playing in the group ahead, and K.H. Lee one stroke back.

Kitayama, McIlroy and Rahm all birdied the par-5 12th, but Lee could only salvage par of a wild drive and fell two strokes back.

On the par-3 14th, Rahm left his tee shot in the waste bunker, blasted to 22 feet from an awkward stand and two-putted for bogey. Kitayama two-putted for par from 43 feet, but McIlroy dropped a 13-foot birdie putt to ease back in front.

Headed down the stretch, McIlroy stood 4-under for the day and 17-under for the tournament. Kitayama also was a 4-under for the day at 16-under for the tournament. Rahm and Lee had fallen three shots off the pace.

On the drivable par-4 15th — 318 yards to the front and 348 yards to the pin — McIlroy drove first and his ball landed in a greenside waste bunker. Kitayama found the green, 43 feet from the pin.

From 75 feet, McIlroy blasted to with five feet and he made the putt for birdie. Meanwhile, Katiyama’s first putt raced seven feet past the cup, and his putt for birdie lipped out — leaving McIlroy with a two-shot edge with four holes to play.

Story continues

Lee was three strokes back after a birdie at 15 with Rahm and fast-closing Tommy Fleetwood four behind.

At the par-4 16th, McIlroy drove into the left rough, punched under a tree from 61 yards to 21 feet and made the putt — his third straight birdie that left stretched his advantage to three strokes.

How much money does winner get?

The CJ Cup has a $10.5 million purse. The winner earns $1.89 million and $1.134 million goes to second place. The top 14 places earn at or above $200,000: