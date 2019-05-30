Rory McIlroy: 'If (the USGA) can't redeem themselves at Pebble Beach, then there could be a problem'

Despite harsh criticism of the event in recent years, Rory McIlroy thinks that the USGA has a shot at redemption when the U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach next month. (AP/Charles Krupa)

The U.S. Open and the United States Golf Association has drawn criticism in recent years for issues surrounding one of the biggest golf events of the year.

Those complaints were brought back to the forefront again on Monday — just weeks before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach — in a Golf Digest article, which featured anonymous complaints from prominent members in the golf world about its governing body.

“They've had a bad run of golf setups, of decisions, and in some cases, golf courses,” one multiple Tour winner said. “They know this is a bad time. Controversy is killing the major championship.”

Another went even further.

“Let's be honest: Since Chambers Bay (in 2015), it's been a disaster every year,” a major winner said.

Multiple players interviewed by Golf Digest even said they were even ready to boycott the event after the 2016 U.S. Open.

“We had about 10–15 guys who were willing to sit out after 2016,” a multiple Tour winner said. “Some of them were big names — Dustin was one, Rory was another.”

A chance at redemption

While it’s easy to be critical anonymously, many view the tournament’s return to Pebble Beach next month as a chance for the U.S. Open to return to prominence. The iconic California golf course will host the third major of the year for the sixth time, and is often viewed as one of the best places to have ever hosted the event.

It last played host in 2010, when Graeme McDowell picked up his first major win. It also held the event in 2000, when Tiger Woods famously won by 15 strokes.

That history is part of the reason why Rory McIlroy — speaking ahead of the Memorial Tournament this week in Ohio — is willing to give it another chance, and thinks others should too.

“I think (the USGA will) admit that they’ve made a couple of mistakes over the past few years, but everyone does,” McIlroy said Wednesday, via the Golf Channel. “I think we should give them the chance to redeem themselves.

“If they can't redeem themselves at Pebble Beach, then there could be a problem.”

The 30-year-old was then asked if the USGA should seek Tour players’ opinions when making decisions regarding the U.S. Open — something many don’t feel the USGA does enough of.

“I think they do, but opinion on what? How to run the golf tournament? Or how to set the golf course up?” McIlroy responded. “I don’t run golf tournaments, and I don’t set golf courses up. So I think they should seek the opinion of people who do that every week.”

Only time will tell if the 2019 U.S. Open can help the USGA “redeem themselves,” as McIlroy said.

Regardless, McIlroy wants the Open to shift back to its traditional format. That, he said, is what made it great in the first place.

“In my head, growing up watching the U.S. Open, that was what my perception of the U.S. Open was,” McIlroy said. “It was tight fairways. It was thick rough. It was a premium on accuracy and precision. I think some of the golf courses we’ve played and some of the set ups over the past couple of years have went a little bit away from that. We play one Open Championship a year. We don’t need to play two.

“I think it’s just lost its identity a bit in terms of what it is, and I’d like to see them go back to that, because it worked. It really worked.”

