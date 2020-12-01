Rory McIlroy on Tom Weiskopf's criticism: 'I try my heart out on every single shot'

After coming up short yet again at the Masters, Rory McIlroy remains stuck on four majors, having not won one since capturing the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

One fellow major champion doesn’t believe McIlroy will win many more, if any.

In a recent interview with Golfweek, Tom Weiskopf, the 1973 Open Championship winner, provided his opinion on McIlroy’s future prospects at golf’s biggest events. Even though the 78-year-old Weiskopf owns three fewer majors – and two fewer PGA Tour wins (16 to 18) – than McIlroy, he wasn’t too positive as he explained his reasoning.

“I look at Rory McIlroy and I think golf is something just for Rory to do,” Weiskopf said. “I’ve said it for a while now that I don’t think he’ll win much more than the four he’s got, or maybe five, because I don’t see that determination and will to be the best. I think it is there in Dustin Johnson. I think he finally figured it out and this could propel him to win all four in one year.”

Johnson, the current world No. 1, won his second career major title last month at Augusta National, where the fourth-ranked McIlroy opened in 75 before rallying for a T-5 finish. McIlroy got back to No. 1 in the world rankings earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season.

On a streak of seven straight top-10s before the pause in play, McIlroy has just three top-10s since the restart, though he has had a good excuse: McIlroy and his wife, Erica, welcomed their first child, daughter Poppy Kennedy, on Aug. 31.

Weiskopf believes McIlroy is complacent, a criticism that others have made in recent years about the now-31-year-old, future Hall of Famer.

“I don’t see any frustration,” Weiskopf said. “Life is good and it should be – he’s a multi, multi-millionaire and has a kid now – but I don’t see the Tiger attitude. It’s like he’s satisfied all the time. The guy is not a good putter. He can hit some putts so off line with the wrong speed. He’s technically not a good putter but one of the purest swings you’d ever want to watch play in the game. Technically, he’s superior to Dustin Johnson, but Dustin has the confidence to do it every time.

“I know Rory works out but I bet if you watched them both work out, Rory would be a lot of laughs and giggles and Dustin would be balls to the wall and forcing a little bit more on himself and that’s what he’s done.”

It didn’t take long for McIlroy to catch wind of Weiskopf’s remarks. In an exclusive interview with Golfweek, McIlroy dished on several topics, including Weiskopf’s comments.

“I’ve never met Tom Weiskopf in my life, he’s never met me, so he’s obviously making a statement based on what he sees from the outside, but I don’t think that’s a fair assessment,” McIlroy said. “I’ve shown throughout my career that I care, that I want to win, that I want to be the best. And I’ve been the best. It’s not as if I’m out there in the clouds and not thinking about it. I try my heart out on every single shot, every single tournament that I play.

“I maybe deal better with disappointment than I used to. I saw the interview where he said he sees no frustration. Like, I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I mean, look at the Zozo. I’m breaking clubs, so there’s a bit of frustration there [Laughs]. Obviously, he didn’t watch that round of golf.”

