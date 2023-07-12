Golf in shock at Saudi plan to hand Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy LIV teams

During one phase of the peace proposals Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were to be offered ownership of LIV teams - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Plans to hand Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods their own LIV Golf franchises have been revealed as part of the initial discussions in the merger between the PGA and DP World Tours and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

In surreal scenes at a US Senate hearing in Capitol Hill on Tuesday – that featured representatives of 9/11 victim groups sat behind PGA Tour executives – it also emerged that:

the PGA Tour asked for Greg Norman to be sacked as LIV Golf chief executive;

LIV chiefs wanted Woods and McIlroy to play “in at least 10 events”, despite their public opposition to the rebel tour;

proposals were made to grant membership of Augusta National and the Royal and Ancient to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the LIV and Newcastle United chairman who is governor of the Public Investment Fund.

It should be stressed that these were all suggestions proffered in the build-up to last month’s hastily-announced alliance following two years of fighting between the rebel circuit and the traditional powers.

The PGA Tour's Ron Price and Jimmy Dunne were sworn in before the Senate committee

The PGA Tour told Telegraph Sport that it summarily rejected the McIlroy-Woods idea and refused to assist in Al-Rumayyan joining perhaps the two most august clubs in the game.

Yet at the very least the 276-page trove of documents released by the Senate sub-committee on Tuesday, highlight the extraordinary levels of horse-trading that could take place as the parties attempt to reach a solution that unifies the game and, just as pertinently, satisfies each of the two sides in terms of finance and power.

The proposals from Amanda Staveley – the English financier who oversaw PIF’s purchase of Newcastle – inevitably command the headlines, despite PGA Tour executive Jimmy Dunne’s admission to the politicians that “if LIV takes five players a year for five years, they can gut us”.

Goodness knows what McIlroy and Woods will make of Staveley’s “Best of both worlds” presentation which was made in the first phase of the peace talks in late April.

It featured several bullet points, the first of which stated that Woods and McIlroy should have their own LIV teams and play “in at least 10 LIV events’’. Even if he agreed, the chances of Woods playing in that many LIV tournaments after a car crash two years ago that almost saw him lose his right leg are negligible to the point of being impossible.

It will be interesting to see if Woods was told anything about being named in the early negotiations, because a few weeks ago, he claims to have been completely in the dark about intentions that came to light of the Tour having him railing against LIV to his fellow pros in the midst of the civil war.

The same applies to McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was the most vocal opponent of LIV and expressed his anger at being used as “a sacrificial lamb” by the Tour after Sawgrass HQ’s remarkable about-turn. He was in a dark mood after discovering – at the same time as everyone else – about the amalgamation and reiterated that he still detested the breakaway league.

.@SenBlumenthal: What would you say to the players who feel blindsided and betrayed? How many players did you notify in advance of reaching the agreement?



PGA Tour COO Ron Price: 'I don't believe any players were notified.'



Blumenthal: 'None? Not a single player was notified?' pic.twitter.com/IRniU5qzgW — CSPAN (@cspan) July 11, 2023

“I still hate LIV – hate it,” he said. “I hope it goes away”. McIlroy refused to play in Saudi Arabia when it became a venue on the DP World Tour, citing concerns about “the source” and although his attitude has since softened – “if they are going to invest money in golf it is better than it is on the PGA Tour” – it must be highly doubtful that, after he has said, that he would ever play under the LIV brand. Norman or no Norman.

The Australian’s future at the LIV helm was under speculation months before the merger was unveiled, with both McIlroy and Woods insisting that he had to leave the role before peace could break out.

It was known that Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, wanted him out after so many criticisms and his desire is laid bare in emails between him and his negotiators. In a side letter to the agreement, the firing of Norman was billed as a necessity, although the PGA Tour revealed on Tuesday that it was never signed. Norman remains in the job. For now.

Whether he can trust his paymasters, however, is a moot point, regardless of the chairman’s attendance at both the LIV events in the Costa del Sol and in Hertfordshire over the last two weeks. At Valderrama and the Centurion Club, Al-Rumayyan assured LIV players and staff that the league will continue, despite the fact the framework agreement states that Monahan will have the right to terminate the circuit if an agreement is finalised.

In the event of an ultimate deal, Staveley is seemingly determined to make sure that as well as being chairman of the new company, Al-Rumayyan is also installed as the president of the International Golf Federation and is welcomed as a member at Augusta and the Royal and Ancient. This proposal was also in her presentation, though she actually asked for him to be a member of the R&A, which is not a club.

An R&A insider revealed “this is the first we’ve heard of this”. On another jaw-dropping day in the LIV saga, uncertainty still reigns supreme.

