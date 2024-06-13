Rory McIlroy ties US Open lead thanks to bogey-free opening round at Pinehurst

Rory McIlroy looked in complete control at Pinehurst - AP/Mike Stewart

See the full leaderboard from Pinehurst and second round tee times.

Rory McIlroy has made the fast start at the US Open an annual treat for his many admirers, but this brilliant bogeyless 65 here at Pinehurst No 2 was particularly promising for all those who wish to see the Northern Irishman finally ending his 10-year barren run in the majors.

In the week that saw McIlroy and his wife call off the divorce and reconcile, the world No 3 has reacquainted himself with the upper echelons of a US Open leaderboard and he did so appearing thrillingly composed.

Is it too early to mention a showdown with Patrick Cantlay – who is tied with McIlroy – and a re-run of their battle at the Ryder Cup, which featured the Rome crowd giving the American so much stick that the contest crossed over into the ugly when the Northern Irishman and Joe LaCava, Cantlay’s ­celebrating caddie, had a blazing row?

Very probably, because this course has already proved how quickly things can turn around on its ridiculous greens. For McIlroy the intent is not revenge or anything, but simply to at last notch up that elusive fifth major and avoid his drought going the full decade. What a place this would be for McIlroy to taste glory again. Just three more rounds of this ilk.

“Certainly the major championships that I’ve won or the ones that I’ve played well at, I’ve always seemed to get off to a good start, and it’s nice to get off to another one,” he said. “It was a really controlled round of golf.”

To navigate Donald Ross’s layout – and notably his upturned cereal-bowl greens – without a bogey is an impressive feat, especially when the ground is baking out. Add to this McIlroy’s propensity to suffer a mini-disaster or two, then this five-under beginning was beyond commendable.

McIlroy walked in a birdie putt on the 18th - AP/Matt York

But then so was his three-under opener at Brookline in 2022 and the five-under he shot straight off the bat at La Country Club last year and both those US Opens finished in disappointment (coming fifth and second respectively).

McIlroy knows what it takes to win America’s national championship, probably far more than he actually did when he won in 2011, and will try to keep the hype to a minimum on a quality leaderboard, with Ludvig Aberg on four-under, Bryson DeChambeau on three-under and England’s Tyrrell Hatton on two-under.

Except, McIlroy should celebrate playing alongside Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele and outscoring the world No 1 by six shots and the world No 2 by five. Scheffler has won five of his last eight events – including the Masters – during a run in which he has done as believable an impression of Tiger Woods as anyone since the pomp of the great golfer. But even Woods at his best did not win them all and you do not have to be very far off at all at this North Carolina course to find yourself in the black. Scheffler’s 71 was a long way from disastrous, but he will be desperate to break par this morning.

Scottie Scheffler was well short of his sparkling best during the first round - Getty Images/Jared C. Tilton

McIlroy proved what was possible with a display in which every aspect of his game looked dialled in. He drove it beautifully, hitting 11 out of 14 fairways and by ensuring he was largely away from the wirestraw and the native areas, he was able to control his approaches, hitting 14 of 18 greens in regulation. And when he missed, his chipping got him out of trouble and in the first instance actually moved him under par.

Chip-ins on these greens are rare commodities indeed – watching chips rolling past the pin and off the other side are much more commonplace – and the McIlroy fist-pump on the fifth was justified, as were the others to follow. US Open golf goes against McIlroy’s aggressive golfing philosophy, but he has learned to suppress his instincts and only pounce when the opportunity is real. That was the case on the 18th, when he walked in his 20-foot birdie putt with his swagger of yore.

Rory makes birdie the hard way on the easiest hole on the course! pic.twitter.com/f5IihnAlrX — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

“I’m just super-conservative with my strategy and my game and with my demeanour, I’m just trying to be super-stoic,” he said. “That’s the thing that has served me well in these U.S. Opens over the past few years.”

Cantlay is an intriguing joint- pacesetter. The world No 9 is known as a considered and deliberate golfer – or in the words of the haters, “slow and boring” – and those attributes were in abundance on a day when Phil Mickelson struggled to a nine-over 79, Viktor Hovland trudged to a 78, Justin Thomas slumped to a 77 and Tiger Woods sounded decidedly depressed with his 74.

It is about time Cantlay produced on the biggest individual stages, because apart from his third in the US PGA five years ago, his major performances have never matched his feats on Tour. “I’m really happy with the round I played today,” was about as animated as Cantlay got.

Rory McIlroy makes impressive start to US Open challenge: As it happened

12:18 AM BST

Rory McIlroy on his stellar first round

The golf course is a little different to what it was last year, but still the same strategy, same mindset. Just trying to hit it into the middle of greens and giving yourself chances every single time, taking your medicine if you do hit it into trouble. My short game was good early on. I chipped in at five and had a really good up-and-down on six, another really good up-and-down on eight. But apart from that, I think I hit every other green. It was a really controlled round of golf. I enjoy playing in these groups. When you’ve been out here for, whatever it is, 16 or 17 years, sometimes you need a little extra to get the juices going, and being in a group like that definitely helps.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the seventh hole during the first round of the 2024 US Open

12:10 AM BST

DeChambeau cleans up for par

After winning hearts and minds at the US PGA, DeChambeau is in the hunt again after a three-under round of 67.

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts on the eighth green

12:05 AM BST

A day to forget for Hovland

He has just rolled in a putt on the ninth green to finish with an eight-over 78. That is his US Open challenge over before it began.

11:54 PM BST

Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood finish up on the ninth

Both players make pars on the short hole. Hatton is in the clubhouse with an impressive two-under 68 while Fleetwood is also in the mix at level-par. It appears doubtful that Hatton has the patience for Pinehurst but this has been a good start.

Tyrrell Hatton, of England, watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf

11:36 PM BST

McIlroy finishes with a birdie!

This has been an exemplary first round: McIlroy has been firing on all cylinders and will sign for a five-under 65 to match the score of Patrick Cantlay. No bogeys and McIlroy had his ball on a string from tee to green. His first round was six shots better than Scheffler’s, who was ragged by his very high standards.

BIRDIE ON THE LAST! 🐥@McIlroyRory is tied for the U.S. Open lead. pic.twitter.com/RsTaX4ddVn — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

11:32 PM BST

Bogey for DeChambeau on the 7th

He will be disappointed to lose a shot at a short par four, but he was always going to be up against it after missing the green long. DeChambeau falls back to three-under.

11:29 PM BST

Solid approach from McIlroy

He will have an uphill birdie from 15 feet or so to tie Cantlay, and will surely secure a bogey-free opening round. Scheffler misjudged his second, and it bounded some 40 feet beyond the pin. McIlroy has looked in total control today.

11:20 PM BST

Fairway found by Scheffler and McIlroy on the 18th

Only a modest 435 yards the home hole, so they will have wedges in their hands for the seconds. Schauffele, at level par, flipped his three-wood over to the left.

11:16 PM BST

Scheffler drains a birdie putt on the 17th

Despite only hitting five fairways at Pinehurst, the World No 1 is still within touch of the leaders as he moves back to one-over. McIlroy taps in for another par, just one hole remaining to keep his card clean.

11:11 PM BST

To the 17th...

McIlroy with another iron shot that finishes pin high, will have a birdie putt from 25 feet or so on the dangerous par three. Scheffler hits one of his better shots of the day, well inside McIlroy.

Over at the sixth, DeChambeau two-putts from long range to save par.

11:03 PM BST

Birdie for McIlroy

The Northern Irishman walked in that birdie putt from 15 feet on the 16th, and it was another hole expertly navigated from tee to green. McIlroy joins Aberg and DeChambeau at four-under, just one behind Cantlay. Can he sneak one more birdie in to tie the lead?

Rors goes to 4!



One out of the lead with two holes to play. pic.twitter.com/4vCQ6ZB8LC — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

11:02 PM BST

Bogey for Scheffler

Over at the 16th, it was Scheffler’s turn to benefit from a free drop but he could not salvage a par. His putt was an unconvincing attempt and the World No 1 falls back to two-over. Schauffele drains his putt for a par.

10:53 PM BST

Another birdie for DeChambeau

He makes his four on the par five fifth, although he benefitted from an enormous break off the tee. A tall, thin pole that is used to record strokes gained statistics was in his line of sight, so he was able to drop out to the left where he had a clearer shot. His drive was not far from being out of bounds.

10:48 PM BST

A stroke of luck for Schauffele

He missed the 16th fairway left and his second from the waste area clattered into some branches before bouncing out into the fairway. He will have a chance to get up and down for par from there. Scheffler’s second will also be played from the pine straw.

10:41 PM BST

Scheffler will need to head to the range after this round...

His driving has been strangely suspect, and another fairway has been missed on the 16th. No such problems for McIlroy who finds the cut and prepared once again. Tyrrell Hatton has also just picked up a birdie to return to two-under.

10:35 PM BST

Cracking birdie try from McIlroy on the 15th

His tee shot on the tough par three sneaked on to the front edge, and his birdie lag from 50 feet or more scared the hole. Another hole ticked off, still no bogey on the card. Scheffler also makes his par to stay at one-over.

10:26 PM BST

Matsuyama with another hole out from sand

🎶 Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream (bung, bung, bung, bung) 🎶



Matsuyama with his third birdie of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/BC4oZrp3El — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

10:25 PM BST

McIlroy cleans up for par

He rushed his birdie try some six feet past, but held his nerve. Still no bogeys on the card as he walks to the 15th tee. Two tough, 200-plus yard par threes in the final four holes.

10:17 PM BST

McIlroy finds the heart of another green

Another pin-high approach shot from McIlroy on the 14th, after finding another fairway. This has been almost the perfect US Open round, although Patrick Cantlay’s earlier today may end up being a shot or two better.

10:04 PM BST

Schauffele showing his resillience

The second birdie in four holes on the back nine moves the US PGA champion back into red figures. In the same group, it is another stress-free two-putt par for McIlroy to remain three-under. Just five holes remaining – can McIlroy keep his card clean?

09:58 PM BST

DeChambeau picks up another birdie

He joins McIlroy at three under after cutting the 389-yard par four third down the size. DeChambeau is back to his best after something of a slump last year.

Bryson DeChambeau waves after making a putt on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open

09:49 PM BST

Another well-played hole from McIlroy

It’s a stress-free par on the card at the 12th. Still no dropped shot for McIlroy in this opening round. Alongside him, Schauffele remains at level-par while Scheffler is still grinding away. It’s not the machine-like accumulation of fairways and greens found, but he is keeping himself in the fight. The World No 1 remains one-over.

09:36 PM BST

Contrasting fortunes for McIlroy and Scheffler on the 12th

Scheffler has lost another tee shot to the left. McIlroy split the fairway, and interestingly he went with a stinger-like shot with driver. Much lower than his usual ball flight, and his ball scampered down the fast-running fairway.

Don't see Rory go with the low bullet on this side of the pond too often 👀



Right down the middle, though! pic.twitter.com/8Zg0GMuYN1 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

09:31 PM BST

Hatton with a dropped shot

The Englishman looks mystified at Pinehurst’s second green, but he pushed that short putt off the blade. Hatton falls back to one-under. Alongside him, Tommy Fleetwood is level-par and going quietly about his work.

09:23 PM BST

Another fine recovery from McIlroy

A stroke of luck to find a clean lie in the wasteland, but he did well to control his approach to the 11th from the dirt. Safe as houses, 25 feet right of the pin. Scheffler also has a birdie putt upcoming, as he tries to get back to level par.

09:13 PM BST

Another birdie for McIlroy!

He piped his drive down the fairway on the par five 10th and had the power to send his second to the greenside. McIlroy’s lag-putting from long range was sound, and he rolled in the birdie putt from six feet or so. McIlroy now three-under. A birdie chance passes Scheffler by and he stays at one-over.

Clean card for Rory, with birdies on 4, 5 and this one on 10. pic.twitter.com/2tGED5Rv9K — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

09:07 PM BST

Bryson DeChambeau holes out on the 18th

DeChambeau sends the crowd into raptures with a chip-in birdie from the mouth of the 18th green, his ninth. DeChambeau reaches the turn on the same score as McIlroy, at two-under.

08:56 PM BST

Another par for McIlroy

McIlory reaches the turn in 33 after a regulation par at the par three ninth. That is three shots better than playing partners Scheffler and Schauffele as they head to the back nine. Impressive work from McIlroy, and a par five to come next.

08:48 PM BST

Hatton with a birdie at the 17th

He seemed to despite his tee shot on the par three, dropping his club and kicking it on the ground, but his ball skipped over the bunker to within birdie range. He may have got away with catching that slightly fat. But Hatton is now two-under after eight holes.

08:42 PM BST

McIlroy with a super par save

Had no control of his second shot from the tanglely long grass, and predictably his second skipped through the green long and right. It was another razor-sharp pitch from McIlroy though, and he remains at two-under. Still no bogey on the card after eight holes. Scheffler also makes par on the same hole.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the seventh tee

08:29 PM BST

Mistake from McIlroy

He is in the lap of the gods after pulling his drive into the wasteland left of the eighth fairway. McIlroy was lining up down the left, but there was no fade if that is what he was playing for. Scheffler has split the fairway.

08:24 PM BST

Scheffler with a bounce-back birdie

Scheffler has been uncharacteristically loose so far, but he has just dissected the par four seventh to move back to one-over. No birdie for McIlroy, who stays at two-under. Another hole without a bogey. Schauffele played a nifty bunker shot but missed his par putt. The US PGA champion drops back to two-over.

08:18 PM BST

To the seventh...

More solid golf from tee to green from McIlroy, finding the heart of the green. An outside chance to get to three-under. Scheffler, who needs to get moving in the right direction at two-over, finally finds a fairway and his approach sets up a good birdie opportunity.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the third tee

08:09 PM BST

A horrid start from Viktor Hovland

He is five-over thru five holes after starting on the 10th. Two double bogeys, the first of which came when he was forced to take an unplayable from the wild grass in the waste area on the 11th.

08:02 PM BST

More short game excellence from McIlroy

He saves his par after his tee shot on the par three sixth skipped through the green. McIlroy remains at two-under and bogey free so far.

08:02 PM BST

England well represented on the leaderboard

Aaron Rai is in the clubhouse at one-under, while Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are on the same score five holes into their opening rounds.

Tommy Fleetwood, of England, waves after making a putt on the 13th hole

07:50 PM BST

DeChambeau, one-under par, up to his old tricks

A 384-yard par 4?



Yeah, you know @b_dechambeau is going to try and crush it! pic.twitter.com/1NELrBjS7x — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

07:48 PM BST

McIlroy chips in for birdie!

He was making a bit of a hash of the par five fifth after finding the wasteland left not once but twice. But a moment of magic with his wedge secures the birdie and moves McIlroy to two-under after five. That could have been a gut punch of a bogey but instead it was a birdie that sends McIlroy into the top five.

Rory makes birdie the hard way on the easiest hole on the course! pic.twitter.com/f5IihnAlrX — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

07:39 PM BST

A great first round from Robert Rock

The man with the best head of hair in golf nipped round Pinehurst in just 70 blows today. Also surprising was the sight of Rock wearing a cap. This is his first four-round tournament since 2022 having made it through qualifying.

Robert Rock, of England, hits from the bunker on the 12th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament

07:27 PM BST

Birdie for McIlroy!

This time the putter obliges and this is a very solid start indeed. He joins playing partner Schauffele at one-under after four holes. More scrambling required for Scheffler but this time he saved par to remain one-over. The par five fifth to follow for the headline group, and all three players can reach the green in two.

Rory with the aggressive line on 4.



He's now in red figures. pic.twitter.com/Kf1m0XfQBY — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

07:21 PM BST

Woods on his first-round 74

I didn’t hit my irons particularly well. Didn’t putt that great. Drove it on the string all day. Unfortunately I just didn’t capitalize on it. I thought I did the one thing I needed to do today, which is drive the ball well. I did that, I just didn’t capitalize on any of it.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round

07:19 PM BST

Aberg on Pinehurst

Oh, it’s really hard. Especially when you have a wedge in your hand or something like that where normally you would go at the pin, but you can’t really do that here. Yeah, absolutely. It’s the US Open, it’s supposed to be hard. That’s what we’re doing here.

Ludvig Aberg, of Sweden, waves after making a putt on the fifth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf

07:17 PM BST

McIlroy continues to look serene

Another iron shot straight down the flag from McIlroy, and he will have a short-range birdie putt coming up on the fourth. A good chance to get some momentum going with a par five to follow.

07:08 PM BST

Bogey for Scheffler

One-over par after three holes for the Masters champion. His putter failed to get him out of trouble. Safe pars from McIlroy and Schauffele, though Schauffele has found the wasteland left of the fourth. Corking drive from McIlroy splits the fairway.

Another missed fairway for Scheffler: pushes his drive into the sand right on the fourth.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the second green during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open

07:00 PM BST

All a little scruffy from Scheffler

Another wayward tee shot on the third, and after finding sand with his second shot Scheffler will have around 15 feet to escape with a par. Wyndham Clark has also missed his first two tee shots well left.

06:45 PM BST

Another par on the card for McIlroy

But he has found both fairways and greens so far which is encouraging. Tidy chip shot from Scheffler to save his par on the second alongside McIlroy, but Schauffele betters the pair of them with a birdie three. Just the second birdie on the tough second hole all day.

06:42 PM BST

Birdie to start for Tommy Fleetwood

Makes his four on the par five 10th, which is Fleetwood’s first hole. Many fancy Fleetwood to go well this week given the echoes of Shinnecock Hills in the course set up. The US Open’s ball-striking examination should be to Fleetwood’s liking.

06:40 PM BST

Battling par from the defending champion

Wyndham Clark shows a delicate touch to get up and down for par after seeing all parts of Pinehurst’s first hole. Up ahead at the second, Scheffler will need to get up and down from beyond the green after missing the fairway right. Scheffler stripes his drive and approach to set up a short-range birdie try. After a booming drive, McIlroy finds the heart of the green with an eight-iron.

06:37 PM BST

Scheffler’s footwork

06:30 PM BST

McIlroy’s birdie try slips past

He played from a slight break off the right that was not there. Nevertheless, a sound start with a par at the first. Alongside McIlroy, Schauffele two putts from par from long range and Scheffler also makes his four. As you were.

06:26 PM BST

Morikawa on his opening round

It’s a grind. I felt a lot of emotion on the last two holes just because it’s not -- birdies aren’t just coming anyone’s way and it’s nice to finish on that note. For me, it’s just -- the doubles hurt. I wanted to minimize as many bogeys and doubles as possible. Just have to take that into tomorrow. Look, I think the amount of birdies I made shows that I can still shoot a low score, so three more days, hopefully we can just kind of continue that.

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee

06:23 PM BST

Nice approach from McIlroy on the first

Promising that his distance control is already honed in. McIlroy will have a birdie putt from around 15 feet on the admittedly scoreable opening hole.

06:17 PM BST

Three putts to finish for Finau

That will make lunch taste a little bitter, but still a strong start from Finau with a two-under 68.

06:16 PM BST

The big three tee off

McIlroy, Schauffele and Scheffler have just got their opening rounds under way. All three players take a long iron for position on Pinehurst’s 400-yard yard opener. McIlroy and Scheffler’s tee shots are hung out to the right a touch, but all three balls are in the fairway.

06:14 PM BST

A classy start from Aberg

Aberg rolls in his birdie putt on the ninth from six or seven feet and he moves to four-under under. A major winner in waiting, surely.

06:07 PM BST

Cracking tee shot at the ninth by Aberg

That was flushed from the Swede, a towering iron shot that never left the flag on the par three. He will have a presentable birdie chance to move to four-under and within one of Cantlay. This provides some insight into the quality of his ball-striking:

Ludvig Åberg: 14/14 fairways, 16/18 greens in regulation today



He's the 2nd player to hit every fairway and 16+ GIR in a U.S. Open round at Pinehurst. Brendon de Jonge also did it in the first round 10 years ago. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 13, 2024

06:02 PM BST

No 64 for Cantlay

But that is a cracking first round from Cantlay: a five-under 65 at Pinehurst. It would be very surprising if any of the late starters bettered that score. Cantlay currently has a two-shot lead.

Patrick Cantlay shoots 65, the lowest score ever shot in a U.S. Open at Pinehurst by someone not named Martin Kaymer.



Cantlay needed just 23 putts today, his career-low in any major round. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 13, 2024

05:59 PM BST

Woods in the clubhouse at four-over

No disgrace given the stringency of this test of golf, but it will be a battle to make the cut tomorrow for Woods. The good news is he has maximum recovery time as part of the early-late side of the draw. Woods showed his short game skills to get up and down on the ninth after his tee shot caught the false front.

05:55 PM BST

New tournament leader

Patrick Cantlay has birdied the difficult par four eigth to claim the sole lead at five-under. He has also just found the heart of the green on the par three ninth. Cantlay will have a 20-foot putt for a 64, which would be the lowest US Open round at Pinehurst. His iron play has been exemplary.

Patrick Cantlay of the US reacts on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2024 US Open

05:50 PM BST

Strong finish from Morikawa

After holing out from sand on the 17th, Morikawa cans a long birdie putt from fully 40 feet on the last. Morikawa will sign for a level-par 70 featuring two double bogeys, which is some going. Within striking distance with only 13 players under par currently.

Curlin' by Collin!



Morikawa finishes with a second straight birdie to shoot 70. pic.twitter.com/fw0bScXlly — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

05:48 PM BST

Cantlay performing on the big stage

Considering his undoubted quality and the fact that he has eight PGA Tour wins, Patrick Cantlay’s record in the majors does not make much sense. He has only one top five in 28 starts in the Big Four. This is more like it. He is four-under and in tie for the lead with two remaining.



05:47 PM BST

Cameron Smith in at one-over

The LIV player has been out of sorts this year and struggled off the tee today, but will sign for a very respectable one-over 71. Given the way Pinehurst tests your short game and its similarities with Australia’s sandbelt courses, this ought to suit Smith.

Stylish finish! 🇦🇺



Cameron Smith rolls in a 22-footer to shoot 1-over 71. pic.twitter.com/Xxl1Q73AnM — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

05:45 PM BST

Lovely birdie from Tony Finau

Textbook golf on the seventh from Finau, pin-point ball-striking. That’s birdie number four and Finau joins Aberg at three-under, just one behind the leaders. Finau would be a very popular winner, but a long way to go.

05:41 PM BST

Bogey for Woods

His putter cannot spare him this time, and a bogey at the par four eighth sees Woods fall back to four-over. Just the par three ninth to play in his opening round.

Tiger Woods of The United States waits to putt on the 10th hole during the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open

05:35 PM BST

Morikawa with a sandy birdie

After a strong start, the two-time major winner double-bogeyed two of Pinehurst’s par threes to tumble down the leaderboard. The par three 17th has been kinder to him though, holing out for birdie from a greenside bunker. Lovely splash shot. Morikawa gets back to one-over. Alongside him, Justin Thomas is still toiling at eight-over.

No putter required!@collin_morikawa flashes some sand skills on 17. pic.twitter.com/4XwFYI8JGI — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

05:32 PM BST

A dropped shot for Aberg

Found a very awkward spot on the par three sixth where his ball stayed up on the lip of a bunker. Was almost impossible for Aberg to build a stance and that bad break costs him a shot. Back to three-under.

05:27 PM BST

A reminder of some of the later starters

Off the first:

1803 Jason Day (Aus), Harris English, Tom Kim (Kor)

1814 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1825 Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap

1836 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Esp), Jordan Spieth

1847 Shane Lowry (Irl), Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

Off the 10th:

1803 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Nick Taylor (Can), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1814 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Tom Hoge

1825 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Max Homa

05:22 PM BST

Matt Fitzpatrick battling away

The 2022 winner at Brookline is three-over after 16 holes having started on the 10th. Alongside the Englishman is Tiger Woods, who drains a lengthy putt to save par on the seventh and remain on the same score as Fitzpatrick.

05:17 PM BST

Another player joins the leaders at four-under

Patrick Cantlay has just made his fifth birdie of the day at the par three sixth to join Aberg and Pavon. Cantlay has let himself down with some underwhelming performances at the majors, but this is more like it. Cantlay lost in the final of the 2011 US Amateur.

Patrick Cantlay hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament

05:13 PM BST

The fifth yielding plenty of birdies

Only two par fives at Pinehurst No 2 and the fifth is the shortest of them at 582-yards, well in range in two with the ball running out. Ludvig Aberg has just made his birdie four to join Pavon at four-under. Pavon found the waste area to right of the 14th but did well to advance his second to the mouth of the green.

Birdie on 5 ✅

Birdie on 6 ✅@patrick_cantlay now in a share of the U.S. Open lead. pic.twitter.com/jT4w6CzNp8 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

05:08 PM BST

Some respite for Woods

He holes a gutsy par putt at the par three sixth having picked up a birdie on the fifth. The three-time US Open winner remains at three-over. Tony Finau has taken a step in the right direction with birdie at the fifth to move to two-under.

05:03 PM BST

Bad day for Mickelson

Phil Mickelson needs the US Open to become the sixth male player to complete the career grand slam. It’s not happening this week. He has made nine bogeys in his opening 13 holes and is nine-over. The 53-year-old has hit only three greens in regulation and on these putting surfaces, even his magical shortgame struggles.

04:57 PM BST

Cantlay on the move

The American has birdied the 5th to move to -3 through 14 and a share of second place with Aberg.

04:55 PM BST

On a string

Aberg, one shot off the lead on -3, has not missed a single fairway today and his 358-yard drive off the fifth landed perfectly again.

04:45 PM BST

What a save

Pavon keeps hold of his one-shot lead with a nerveless 12ft putt.

04:40 PM BST

At the other end

There are some big names out there who are really struggling to get to grips with this course. Mickelson is +8, Justin Thomas +6, Dustin Johnson +4 and Woods +3.

04:34 PM BST

Bogeys for Koepka and Pavon

Brooks has dropped his first shot of the day on the par-four 13th. He had a 50-foot put for birdie but pushed the ball 15ft past the cup and two-putted from there.

And Pavon’s lead is now just one after bogey.

04:22 PM BST

Woods falling foul on the greens

Been out with Woods and he is haemorrhaging shots on the greens. That will be a huge disappointment to the 48-year-old, because the one thing his battered body lets him practise exhaustively is his putting.

04:18 PM BST

Thomas falling apart

Another bogey for Thomas, his third in a row. It is the second time he has bogeyed three holes in a row today and he is floundering on +6.

04:13 PM BST

Eagle for Pavon

The Frenchman vaults into a two-shot lead on -5 with a stunning long-range putt, the ball just plopping into the hole. Superb judgement.

Magnifique! 🇫🇷



Solo leader @matthieupavon with his *second* eagle of the morning. pic.twitter.com/4hFyWbFfKh — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

04:02 PM BST

Sixth bogey for Thomas

Poor old Justin is not having a good day, missing a seven-footer for par on the 11th resulting in his sixth bogey of the day.

03:51 PM BST

And then there were three

Aberg with a sublime approach at the 1st which leaves him 4ft for birdie to join the leaders on three under.

Knocked it stiff.



Ludvig Åberg 🇸🇪 matches Koepka and Pavon at -3. pic.twitter.com/z4wtzdXhxF — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

03:46 PM BST

Pavon keeps pace with Koepka

The Frenchman has just birdied the par-four 8th, moving to three-under-par.

03:38 PM BST

Koepka leader of the pack

Following a surge in co-leaders, Koepka birdies the 10th to move to -3. After hitting his tee shot into the rough, Koepka recovered to give himself a birdie putt from 30 feet... and he nailed it.

A very familiar face at the top of the U.S. Open leader board.



Brooks Koepka -3. pic.twitter.com/zn4p3lMB0M — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

03:35 PM BST

Six co-leaders

There’s been a real charge with Aberg and Molinari also moving to -2 to join Koepka, Pavon, Finau and Salinda.

03:31 PM BST

Four co-leaders

Isaiah Salinda, ranked 217th in the world, has joined Koepka and Pavon on two-under-par after sinking a 21-foot putt for eagle on the fifth. And Finau has also joined the -2 group.

5th hole: 5 eagles

All other holes: 0 eagles



Isaiah Salinda is the latest to grab a share of the lead at @PinehurstResort. pic.twitter.com/fpQbZqqwY0 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

03:24 PM BST

Tiger trouble

Woods gets his birdie putt on the 1st all wrong, leaving himself a good 8ft for par to remain +1. Can he claw it back? No! He pushes his par putt wide and drops another shot to +2. That’s three bogeys in four.

03:19 PM BST

Got to feel for Theegala

Sahith Theegala’s round isn’t getting much better after his bogey-bogey-double bogey-bogey opening. He’s currently +7 through 6. Ouch!

03:15 PM BST

Koepka holding firm

Brooks with a long putt on the 9th for the solo lead but it slides narrowly wide. That’s a par gimmee. He’s reading these green so well.

Not so good from Morikawa who double bogeys the ninth and slides back to +1. In the greenside bunker, Morikawa’s chip shot did not stop rolling and ended up off the green at the other side.

'That's gone. That is absolutely gone.'



Be careful where you miss around and on the greens at Pinehurst No. 2. pic.twitter.com/m0Uz1uxmMN — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

03:11 PM BST

Power slide

Remember Irishman Seamus Power, who at one point was -1 through two? Well the wheels have slightly come off and he’s now +3 after bogeys on the 14th and 2nd, either side of a double bogey on the 18th.

03:08 PM BST

Struggle for Thomas

In the same group as Morikawa and Koepka, Justin Thomas has hit his fourth bogey of the day to move to three-over-par.

02:53 PM BST

Share of the lead

Koepka was not at the top of the leaderboard on his own for long. Frenchman Matthieu Pavon has just made eagle on the par-five fifth to join Koepka on two-under.

Stop us if you've heard this before...



An eagle on 5, this time from new co-leader @matthieupavon 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/dyNI61kmuh — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

02:49 PM BST

Another drop shot for Woods

Woods’ putter was working well for him earlier but on 17 he three-putts to drop another shot. He is now one-over-par despite a strong start.

02:43 PM BST

Koepka moves into share of the lead

Morikawa’s second at the par-four seventh is sublime and leaves him with a short putt for birdie for the chance to move to two-under and a share of the lead. The putt is around five feet out but Morikawa misses. A wasted opportunity for the American.

Playing alongside Morikawa is Koepka, who sinks his birdie putt to move to -2 and into a share of the lead with Logan McAllister.

On 15 just after Finau came close to a hole-in-one, his birdie effort slides past and he remains at -1.

02:33 PM BST

Bogey for Woods

Woods’ putter has saved him on numerous occasions today but not on 16. He is punished for a wayward tee shot and he drops back to even-par as his par putt just slides by.

Zalatoris joins him on even-par after a birdie.

02:32 PM BST

McAllister goes top

A birdie on 10 for Logan McAllister takes him to two-under-par and the outright lead is now his.

02:31 PM BST

Nearly a hole-in-one for Finau

We were so, so close to seeing the first hole-in-one at the 2024 US Open and it is Tony Finau who is the man to nearly do it. On the par-three 15th, his tee shot goes just past the left-hand side of the hole.

So close for Finau - Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

02:28 PM BST

Woods (-1), Fitzpatrick (+1), Zalatoris (+1)

On the par-four 16th, Woods misses the fairway to left, which is going to give him a tricky attempt at getting onto the green in two. Sensibly and pragmatically, he just decides to chip out safely onto the fairway.

Zalatoris’ second is sublime, giving him a good chance of a birdie. What Zalatoris can do, Fitzpatrick can also do as his ball ends up right next to Zalatoris’.

02:24 PM BST

No outright leader

Aberg finds himself in the 14th bunker and cannot save par so he drops back to one-under-par, which means we have an almighty share of the lead at -1.

02:14 PM BST

So close for Fitzpatrick

Nearly a birdie for Fitzpatrick at 15 as his second on the par three hits the pin, which the Englishman loves leaving in.

02:13 PM BST

Koepka into the red

Playing alongside Thomas is Koepka, who birdies the fifth to move to one-under-par.

Brooks Koepka into the red - Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

02:12 PM BST

Some respite for JT

After three straight bogeys, Thomas finally has stopped the rot with a birdie on five to move to +2.

02:11 PM BST

Selected tee times (BST) later in the day

Starting at first hole:

1814 Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1825 Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Nick Dunlap

Starting from the tenth hole:

1814 Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

1825 Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

02:02 PM BST

Par for Woods (-1)

Woods’ birdie putt slides agonisingly past the right-hand side of the hole and he stays at -1. Had that putt dropped, he would have joined current leader Ludvig Aberg on -2.

Zalatoris’ birdie putt is from a long way out but he sinks it. It has been a tough start for him but that will give him some confidence.

Fitzpatrick’s putt is from half the distance but he cannot take advantage as he leaves it short.

01:58 PM BST

Birdie chance for Tiger?

Woods’ second shot on 14 finds the green and has a birdie attempt coming up inside 10 feet to move to -2.

On the fourth hole Justin Thomas’ day is going from bad to worse as he drops back to +3. Not a good day so far for JT.

01:53 PM BST

Outright leader

Logan McAllister has bogeyed the eighth to drop back to -1, which means Aberg has the outright lead now on two-under-par.

01:48 PM BST

New joint-leaders

After a birdie on 11, Aberg has followed that up with another birdie on 12 to join Logan McAllister on two-under-par and a share for the lead.

Back-to-back!



Ludvig Åberg with birdies on 11 and 12 to claim a share of the early lead. pic.twitter.com/OY7e3O6UgM — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

01:45 PM BST

Woods recovery

Woods’ putter is working for him at the moment as he lands his par putt from just outside 10 feet to stay at one-under. That is a high-quality par save.

Fitzpatrick will not be too disappointed to also escape with a par on the 13th to remain at +1. Zalatoris cannot make it a trio of pars as he bogeys to drop to +2.

Tiger has made a positive start to his first round - Alex Slitz/Getty Images

01:39 PM BST

Aberg birdie

Swede Ludvig Aberg, part of the winning European team at the Ryder Cup last year, has made birdie on the 11th and moves to -1, where he joins a number of players at one-under.

Ludvig Aberg hoping to have a strong week at Pinehurst - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

01:38 PM BST

Woods (-1), Fitzpatrick (+1), Zalatoris (+1)

Fitzpatrick found the middle of the fairway and finds the green, however it rolls slightly off the back of the green. Zalatoris missed to the left of the fairway and goes for a low shooter. His shot also goes off the back of the green. Woods, like Fitzpatrick, found the fairway with his tee shot but he suffers the same fate as the other two.

01:33 PM BST

Strife for Thomas

The American bogeyed the second and goes a fair bit left on the third. He attempts to chip onto the green but only finds the bunker and will do very well to save par. He is already +1 and could be dropping at least one more shot here.

01:28 PM BST

Woods on the rescue

Woods went wayward with his second shot on 12th but his rescue shot from the bunker is of a high quality. It is certainly not an easy putt but Woods sinks it to remain at one-under.

Fitzpatrick is also wayward with his second and he has a very long putt to save par. It is a great effort but it comes up just short so it is another drop shot for the Englishman to drop back to +1.

On the fifth Dane Frederik Kjettrup has landed the second eagle of the tournament so far to move to -1.

01:21 PM BST

Birdies for Finau, Kuchar

Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar have joined a number of players on one-under-par.

01:10 PM BST

Eagle for McAllister

We have our first eagle of the week as American Logan McAllister sinks his eagle putt at the par-five fifth.

What a shot by @lmcallister00!



He's the first to reach -2 after this saucy eagle 🦅 on 5. pic.twitter.com/aiTaPiO8jb — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

01:09 PM BST

Par for Woods (-1)

Despite being a long, long way from the hole Woods nearly lands his birdie putt but has to settle for a par to remain at one-under. Fitzpatrick lands the bogey putt to drop back to even-par.

Tiger Woods has made a good start to the 2024 US Open - Alex Slitz/Getty Images

01:08 PM BST

Trouble for Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick elects for the putter despite being a way off the back of the green. He does not get his putt right and it rolls back down the hill. These greens are already causing havoc. With his second effort he opts for a chip, not the putt. He gets within ten feet and has a chance of escaping with just a bogey.

01:03 PM BST

Woods (-1), Fitzpatrick (-1), Zalatoris (+1)

On the 11th tee, Woods’ tee shot finds the middle of the fairway. However Fitzpatrick just misses the fairway by about a yard and is in some thick rough. He gets a decent connection on his second shot but he gets too much on it and it rolls off the back of the green. Zalatoris is in a similar position but his second is terrific, landing on the green and giving him a chance of a birdie to make up for a bogey on the first. Woods will be very disappointed with his effort, which stays at the front of the green, a long way from the hole.

12:53 PM BST

Birdies for Woods and Fitzpatrick

A superb third shot gives Tiger the early birdie chance and he takes it to move to -1. Fitzpatrick also lands his putt to move to one-under.

Zalatoris has suffered the same fate as Manassero did earlier. Out of position off the back, his putt does not climb high enough and ends up rolling back close to where he hit the putt. These greens are already causing chaos and Zalatoris bogeys his first hole of the day.

12:48 PM BST

Early birdie chance for Tiger?

Woods gets great control on his third and lands it safely onto the green, within ten feet of the hole and with the chance of an opening birdie. Despite being in a good position, Zalatoris gets it all wrong with his third and goes over the back of the green. Fitzpatrick’s chip is delightful, leaving him a simple birdie putt to come.

12:45 PM BST

Tiger in some strife?

It is a long par five the 10th, over 600 yards. After a great tee shot, Tiger does not get his second right and he ends up in the sandy rough to the right. Fitzpatrick’s second comes up short of the green but leaves him in a decent enough position for his third shot.

12:43 PM BST

Big names keep coming

We have another high-profile trio on their way out for their first rounds. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Brooks Koepka are just getting started on the first hole.

12:33 PM BST

Here goes Tiger

Woods is under way and he finds the fairway on the 10th. Both of his playing colleagues, Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, also find the fairway.

Ready for the US Open? Tiger is... 👀🐅



Tiger Woods tees off to begin his first round at Pinehurst ⛳ pic.twitter.com/vlgl6Rnw27 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 13, 2024

Meanwhile up ahead of him is Ireland’s Seamus Power, who has birdied his second (11th hole) to move to -1.

12:25 PM BST

Tiger nearly ready

15-time major champion Tiger Woods is teeing off in the next five minutes alongside Will Zalatoris and 2022 champion Matt Fitzpatrick from the 10th hole.

12:23 PM BST

Amateurs enjoying themselves

Not long after amateur Parker Bell registered the first birdie at the 124th US Open, fellow amateur Omar Morales from Mexico has also made a birdie on the first.

Amateurs 🤝 Birdies@uclamensgolf's Omar Morales joins Parker Bell in red figures. pic.twitter.com/cUKxJ8QlFN — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

12:16 PM BST

First birdie of the day

We have had dropped shots aplenty already but we have the first birdie of the 124th US Open. Amateur Parker Bell of Tallahassee has birdied the first to get a bit of red on the leaderboard.

No matter what happens in Parker Bell's golf career, he can always say he led the U.S. Open!



The @GatorsGolf standout rolled in the first birdie of the championship. pic.twitter.com/1nh5pNqvrY — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

12:06 PM BST

Bad starts on opening holes

The talk going into this first round was about how tough the course would play and so it is already proving. Michael McGowan, from Southern Pines, North Carolina, has just registered a double-bogey six on the first. Playing alongside McGowan is Carter Jenkins, who hails from Raleigh, North Carolina, around 70 miles away from Pinehurst. He makes a bogey on the first so not the start he would have wanted. The final member of that trio, Logan McAllister, makes par.

Meanwhile on the 10th there is plenty of trouble already. Italian Matteo Manassero has registered a triple-bogey eight on the par five after trouble in and around the green. Rico Hoey makes a double bogey.

11:59 AM BST

Pin positions for first round

11:52 AM BST

McIlroy u-turn

The big news story of the week building up to the US Open is that Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll have reconciled. If you remember, the build-up to the US PGA was dominated by the news of McIlroy filing for divorce, but it seems that over the last month the situation has changed dramatically. Tom Morgan and James Corrigan have the latest from Pinehurst.

The build-up to the US Open has been dominated by news of Rory McIlroy's personal life - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

11:46 AM BST

Opening tee shots

The 124th US Open is under way. On the first hole we have Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins and Logan McAllister getting their rounds under way whilst on the tenth Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin and Matteo Manassero are also starting up.

Michael McGowan of Southern Pines had the honor of hitting the first tee shot of the 124th U.S. Open 👏 pic.twitter.com/2MPsu1SHNi — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

11:43 AM BST

Carnage at the US Open?

There has been plenty of discussion in the build-up to the third major of the year about the challenges of the greens at Pinehurst. Tiger Woods is expecting a “war of attrition” and words like brutal have also been used. Our very own James Corrigan has all the latest from Pinehurst.

How will the players fare this week with the tough greens? - Katie Goodale/Reuters

11:35 AM BST

Tee times

Here are some of the selected tee times (BST) from today’s first round:

Starting at the first hole:

1240 Justin Thomas (USA), Collin Morikawa (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA)

1251 Rickie Fowler (USA), Adam Hadwin (CAN), Phil Mickelson (USA)

1814 Rory McIlroy (NIR), Xander Schauffele (USA), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

1825 Brian Harman (USA), Wyndham Clark (USA), Nick Dunlap (USA)

Starting at the tenth hole:

1229 Will Zalatoris (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Tiger Woods (USA)

1251 Tony Finau (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Dustin Johnson (USA)

1825 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Max Homa (USA)

For a full list of all the tee times for today, click here.

11:21 AM BST

Preview

The third major is upon us and it is time for the US Open from Pinehurst. Only four players have finished under par in three previous US Opens held over the resort’s Number Two course so it is set to be a real test for the field this week.

We are in for a treat across the first couple of days as the top three in the world all head out together for the first two rounds. World number three Rory McIlroy is playing alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler, who won the Memorial Tournament last weekend, and world number two Xander Schauffele, who won his maiden major last time out at the US PGA.

McIlroy is still waiting for his first major victory since 2014, but he is as confident as ever to win his fifth major this week.

“I still feel like being the most successful European in the game is within my reach – I’ve got Seve and Faldo to pass in terms of major wins,” he said, when arriving at the course on Tuesday.

Rory McIlroy has dominated the build-up with off-course news but is hoping to dominate on the course - Alex Slitz/Getty Images

“But regardless, I’m really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I‘ve achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors.

“Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been.”

Scheffler’s victory at the Memorial was his fifth on the PGA Tour this season and he became a two-time Masters champion back in April. Unsurprisingly, Scheffler is the bookies’ favourite to win at Pinehurst this week. Having come close on a number of occasions, Schauffele finally recorded his first major win at Valhalla last month.

The build-up has been dominated by the off-course news of McIlroy’s u-turn on his divorce with Erica Stoll, but also the difficulty on the course of the greens, which are tipped to be brutal and could create carnage. Defending champion Wyndham Clark, who won the US Open at LA Country Club last year, warned on Monday: “If they get any firmer and faster, the greens will be borderline.” 15-time major champion Tiger Woods is expecting a “war of attrition” this week.

One man who will not be competing this week is Jon Rahm, who has withdrawn due to a foot infection.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.