Associated Press

As the Boston Celtics search for answers in an effort to stop Stephen Curry in these NBA Finals, they know even their best defense won't always be good enough. Whether the Celtics can do a better job containing the two-time MVP will be a major key as the best-of-seven series resumes at Chase Center on Monday night with the teams tied 2-2. Coach Ime Udoka is calling for the Celtics to mix things up and be more physical on the heels of Curry’s 43-point masterpiece in the Warriors' 107-97 victory Friday in Boston.