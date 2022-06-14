Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland speaks to the media at a press conference during a practice round prior to the US Open at The Country Club on June 14, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts - Rory McIlroy tells Charl Schwartzel: 'Your Saudi win meant nothing' - GETTY IMAGES

Rory McIlroy has told Charl Schwartzel that his win in last week’s opening Saudi event in Hertfordshire “meant nothing” despite the South African collecting nearly £4million.

McIlroy also triumphed on the weekend, with a successful defence of the Canadian Open. His 21st PGA Tour title - which he was quick to point out took him one clear of LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman in the all-time standings - saw him collect less than half of Schwartzel’s bounty, but the Northern Irishman believes the difference in the two victories is unquantifiable.

“Last week in Canada…LIV will never have that,” McIlroy said. “Last week [in Canada] meant something. What they were doing over there meant nothing.”

McIlroy, 33, is the favourite going into the US Open that starts here on Thursday, while Schwarztel did not even qualify for the season’s third major.

McIlroy has emerged as the most vocal opponent of the $255million LIV Series and, while the majority have stayed respectfully silent, he has been prepared to criticise those who have signed up on multi-million dollar deals, particularly the younger captures such as Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

“I don't understand the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are too,” he said. “So that's where it feels like you're taking the easy way out.”

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa of the Stinger GC team poses for a trophy after winning the Individual Trophy for the final round of the Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 11, 2022 in St Albans, England - GETTY IMAGES

In February, McIlroy called the Saudi league “dead in the water” after Johnson and DeChambeau both pledged loyalty to the PGA Tour. McIlroy is not about to accuse either of lying or treachery, but he is clearly unimpressed.

"I guess I took a lot of players' statements at face value. I guess that's what I got wrong," McIlroy said. "You had people committed to the PGA Tour, and that's what the statements were that were put out. People went back on that.

"It's disappointing. The players that are staying on the PGA Tour feel slighted in some way. If those guys thought outside of themselves, they would see this is not the best for everyone.”

McIlroy believes it is his duty to speak up. He admitted that it was “a bit petty” referencing himself overtaking Norman in the immediate aftermath of his Hamilton win but claims it was something he had his eye on since lifting his 20th PGA Tour title last October.

'PGA Tour has a massive charitable legacy - people don't enough about that'

“I talked about going out there on Sunday and trying to get my 21st win and all that,” he said. “Did it help me win or help me keep a level of intensity up? Probably.”

“In my opinion it's the right thing to do,” McIlroy replied when asked why he has put himself forward in this golfing civil war. “The PGA Tour was created by people and players that came before us, the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer.

“And I hate to see all the hard work that they put in just come out to be nothing. If you look at all the other major sporting organisations in this country - NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL - and add all their charitable dollars combined, the PGA Tour has raised twice as much as that in their history.

“That is a massive legacy and something that I don't think people talk enough about. So when you are discussing the Tour and everything that's happening right now, you have to see the bigger picture than just the golf. I think I've tried to take a wider view of everything.”

McIlroy also expressed sympathy with the 9/11 survivors group who have written to the likes of Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and DeChambeau accusing them of “betraying” their country. “Of course I do. I think everything that's happening with this [LIV] tour, it legitimatises [Saudi Arabia’s] place in the world. I’m not saying every Saudi Arabian is a bad person. We're talking about this in such a generalised way.

“I've spent a lot of time in the Middle East, and the vast majority of people that I've met there are very, very nice people. But there are bad people everywhere. And the bad people that came from that part of the world did some absolutely horrendous things.

“Of course, I understand where these families are coming from. In this day and age everything is just so intertwined and it's hard to separate sport from politics; from dirty money from clean money.

“I have friends that have lost people in 9/11, and I certainly empathise with those families, and I understand their concerns and frustrations with it all.”

However, McIlroy refused to completely condemn Mickelson. “As a golfer? No,” he said. “As a golfer, I have the utmost respect for Phil. I've been disappointed with how he has gone about what he has done, but I think he has come back and shown some remorse about how he has handled some things so I think he has learned from that.”

Nevertheless, with Mickelson and the other 16 PGA Tour members who teed it up in Hertfordshire indefinitely banned from the circuit, McIlroy feels they have nobody else to blame for their predicament than themselves.

“My dad said to me a long time ago, once you make your bed, you lie in it, and they've made their bed,” he said. “That's their decision, and they have to live with that.”