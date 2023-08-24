Rory McIlroy struggles through back injury at Tour Championship

The defending champ suffered a muscular injury earlier in the week while at home.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Rory McIlroy grimaced his way through a session at the East Lake Golf Club driving range like he was a weekend hacker trying to get out the kinks of the work week.

Problem was, McIlroy wasn’t teeing it up for a Saturday morning 18 with the boys. He was less than 20 minutes from starting his defense of the FedEx Cup and the Tour Championship, with millions of dollars at stake.

Rory McIlroy working through the discomfort on the range @TOURChamp. pic.twitter.com/raeImLEotf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2023

The Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis indicated on Thursday, several hours after the tournament had already begun and about a half-hour before McIlroy’s tee time, that McIlroy suffered a “muscular issue” in his lower back while at home in Jupiter, Fla., earlier in the week.

McIlroy did not discuss the issue during his Wednesday press conference, except to say that he’d been home for a couple days after last week’s BMW Championship, “getting to spend some time with the girls.”

After an awkward initial swing to start the tournament and a bogey at the second hole, McIlroy began to settle down, putting himself in position for birdie putts on the third and fourth holes.

Withdrawing from the Tour Championship would come at a substantial financial cost, especially when staked to a pre-tournament lead like McIlroy is. Every player who finishes in the top 10 is guaranteed at least $1 million, and even the last-place finisher in the field of 30 will take home $500,000.

This story will be updated.