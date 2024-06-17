Rory McIlroy storms out after US Open choke without congratulating Bryson DeChambeau

McIlroy wasted little time in leaving Pinehurst - Jason Sobel/X.com

Bryson DeChambeau asked officials why he had not seen Rory McIlroy in the aftermath of his dramatic one-shot victory in the US Open on Sunday night, before being told that the runner-up left the course immediately without congratulating the victor.

McIlroy missed a three-foot putt on the last, after skewing another of a similar distance on the 16th, to sensationally chuck away a two-shot lead over DeChambeau with five holes to play. The 35-year-old looked certain to win his first major in 10 years until that late meltdown, which featured three dropped shots in four holes.

His turmoil was understandable, especially as he had not missed from within three feet in almost 500 attempts on the PGA Tour in 2024. Nevertheless, DeChambeau was beaten by a shot by Xander Schauffele in last month’s USPGA and hung around long enough at Valhalla to shake the hand of the winner.

McIlroy, who also lost by a shot in this same tournament last year, watched on a TV in the recorder’s hut as DeChambeau made his remarkable up and down from a bunker on the 18th and then, looking understandably distraught, headed to the courtesy car straight away followed by his entourage before his rival had even signed his scorecard.

He then sped away from media waiting in the car park and drove to Moore County Airport, an exclusive airport just a few miles from Pinehurst No 2 and was in the air home to Florida in his private jet less than an hour after DeChambeau had holed his four-footer for glory and before the winner had even started his champion’s press conference.

Telegraph Sport understands that DeChambeau was surprised that McIlroy was not on hand to congratulate him, just as he had for Schauffele last month after also being edged out by a single stroke. However, DeChambeau expressed his sympathy to McIlroy.

“For him to miss that putt, I’d never wish it on anybody,” he said, after lifting his second US Open trophy in four years. “Rory will win multiple more major championships. There’s no doubt. I think that fire in him is going to continue to grow.”

However, even McIlroy’s putting coach is not certain after this devastating blow. Brad Faxon, the former US Ryder Cup player who was here at the North Carolina layout as a NBC analyst, fears the burden to collect that elusive fifth major could be too great.

“Nobody’s had more pressure on him over the last 10 years,” Faxon said. “Everybody in the world knows Rory hasn’t won a major since 2014. I think it’s the way this happened: the short missed putts there on 16, certainly on 18. I don’t know how you get through this thing. It’s really tough.”

